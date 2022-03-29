Fourth dose, there is the yes in the US. What Italy decides

About the fourth dose of anti-Covid vaccine, after the Health Council of the European Union, Minister Roberto Speranza explained today that the goal is to protect the most fragile subjects. Also because, as he pointed out, at the moment there is no certainty about when the updated vaccines against the new variants will be available and in the meantime we will have to think about protecting the most fragile people. However, he was keen to point out that “At the moment no one, worldwide or in Europe, is talking about a fourth dose for everyone. We have already started in Italy with a fourth dose for the immunocompromised, who are absolutely more fragile than the others”, Hope explained.

Hope’s request

The minister then specified: “The evaluation that I believe can be made at European level is on a fourth dose shared for certain more fragile generational groups, so we are talking about the older group, with a bar that we must define, that we ask the Commission to indicate, and that must be in my opinion the same in all European countries “. According to Speranza, it is therefore not a good thing for states to choose by themselves and make different choices, because these decisions are very difficult to make the population understand. We would therefore need shared choices, unitary both in terms of timing and age groups.

The minister’s request is that on the fourth dose there is a unified position of the European countries, of the agencies, of the European Commission. Finally, as Speranza stressed, at this moment we are in a new phase thanks to vaccines, in which restrictions are gradually being eliminated. Non-homogeneous choices made by the various countries could only confuse and not help vaccination campaigns. “I ask the Commission to be given a mandate, in agreement with the rotating presidency, to make a proposal to that effect, based exclusively on scientific evidence, in a short time frame”, said the Minister of Health.

What the US decided

As for the United States, the American Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, which was created by the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, for older subjects. at 50 years of age and for immunosuppressed subjects. The news was given by the Washington health authority. Inoculations for the rest of the adult population should begin next autumn. In any case, the fourth dose will be administered at least four months after the third.