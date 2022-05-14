Fourth dose to RSA residents: “Possible thanks to the sensitivity of general practitioners”

GROSSETO – The administration of the fourth dose of the vaccine to people residing in the 14 Rsa, public and private health care residences in the Amiata Grosseto, Metallifere and Grossetana social and health areas continues at a rapid pace. “An important result – comments the director of the Coeso Society of Health Tania Barbi – for which I want to thank the general practitioners, who have shown themselves to be sensitive and prompt in carrying out the vaccination campaign, administering the fourth dose of vaccine to the fragile population, which we have a duty to protect as a community “.

There are about 400 guests of the RSA in the area; to start the administration of the fourth dose, a census was carried out by the socio-health district, which saw the collaboration of all the managers of the structures: “It was essential – adds the director of the Coeso – understand how many elderly people residing in the structures could access the administration of the fourth dose “. It was important, in fact, to understand how many of the guests had received the third dose at least 120 days before and how many had not recently contracted the virus and after the census lists were sent with the names of the patients to the general practitioners of reference.

“Now – he continues Barbi – we have most of the resident population vaccinated and in the coming weeks the doses will also be administered by doctors to those who have just passed the 120-day deadline. Continuing with the immunization of people is essential to prepare for new waves of the virus and to be able to lead a life as normal as possible. For this, my thanks, on behalf of the whole company, go to all those who have made this path possible “. Furthermore, an awareness campaign will be launched shortly also for the other fragile categories, who will be able to receive the fourth dose of the vaccine: the aim is to protect the population as much as possible.