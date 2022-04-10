Fourth dose vaccine, who should do it. Doctors: “Autumn at risk” – Chronicle

Bologna, 9 April 2022 – Spring and the easing of anti Covid rules (from May 1st stop at indoor masks and the obligation of the Green pass) are overshadowing the vaccination campaignand family doctors are concerned about the “reluctance” of the elderly and the frail to undergo the fourth dosewhich is the second vaccine booster.

Learn more: “Long Covid, when the healed grow old”

Learn more: Fourth vaccine dose in Emilia Romagna: who has to do it from 1 March 2022

GPs worried

The national secretary of the Federation of family doctors (Fimmg) Silvestro Scotti emphasizes how the pandemic now worries very little the Italians: “We are observing a greater reluctance on the part of patients towards the anti Covid vaccination compared to all doses – he explains – And it is predictable, even from what we perceive from patients, a lower adhesion towards the fourth dose in the population that will be able to do it. We have already seen it for immunosuppressed“.

And here are the reasons for the concern: “The danger is to have a high-risk autumnworse than the others, in light of the variations, of the tiredness of the Italians distracted by many other problems, and by one vaccination coverage that is reduced“.

Italians think of war, not Covid

“Recent investigations – explains Scotti – place the Covidbetween problems on which Italians pay attention, between 10th and 20th placewhile the war is among the first, followed by energy, economic, political problems. If there was a vaccine against the atomic bomb, which worries a lot, the Italians would do that. Vaccination should rhyme with ‘reason’ – adds Scotti – rather than with ’emotion’, as is the case now. When the tension on the issue then falls, the communication focuses on elements other than those of science or the messages are not clear, there is also an impact on vaccination compliance. The end of the emergency does not mean the end of the pandemic, this may not always have been acknowledged “.

Risk of an explosive autumn

In autumn, therefore, the situation could become explosivewith the seasonal recovery of the viral circulation that will accompany “the reduction of the protective efficacy of vaccines, the poor adhesion of the populations that still have to complete the cycle or make the second booster. With these premises – concludes Scotti – we could have a really complicated season, perhaps the most complicated. It is essential to resume an effort to restore vigor to the vaccination campaign as soon as possible “, he warns.

Fourth dose, who should do it

But for whom is the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine planned? In Italy it is recommended “for people who have attained or exceeded 80 years of age of age, for guests of Rsa and for those who are included in the categories at risk and have an age included between 60 and 79 years“.

According to a note from the Ministry of Health, Aifa and Iss, “it is recommended to administer a second booster dose (second booster) with mRna” anti-Covid “vaccine in the dosages authorized for the booster dose, provided that an interval has elapsed. minimum of at least 120 days after the first dose recall “, he specifies.

Fourth dose, who are the ‘fragile’

Here is the list of “highly frail” conditions in the presence of which a fourth dose is indicated even from 60 to 79 years (the list may be updated on the basis of the available evidence):

– Respiratory diseases: idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, respiratory diseases requiring oxygen therapy.

– Cardio-circulatory diseases: heart failure in advanced class (III – IV NYHA), post-cardiogenic shock patients.

– Neurological diseases: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other motor neuron diseases, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, infantile cerebral palsy, myasthenia gravis, dysimmune neurological diseases.

– Diabetes / other severe endocrinopathies: type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes treated with at least 2 diabetes drugs or with complications, Addison’s disease, panhypopituitarism.

– Liver disease: liver cirrhosis.

– Cerebrovascular diseases: cerebral ischemic-hemorrhagic event with impaired neurological and cognitive autonomy, stroke in 2020-21, stroke prior to 2020 with ranking greater than or equal to 3.

– Hemoglobinopathies: thalassemia major, sickle cell anemia, other severe anemias.

Also: cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome, severe obesity (Bmi greater than 35). Disability (physical, sensory, intellectual and psychic): severely disabled.

Who shouldn’t take the fourth dose

Also at the moment the fourth dose “does not apply to the subjects who have contracted Sars-CoV-2 infection following the first booster dose“, specifies the note, which reiterates” the priority of putting in maximum protection all subjects who have not yet received the first booster dose, and for whom it has already been recommended and to promote, recalling its absolute importance, the administration of the fourth vaccine dose in all subjects with radiolabelled impaired immune response for causes related to the underlying pathology or pharmacological treatments, and to subjects undergoing solid organ transplantation “. It should also be remembered” that for the latter category the administration of fourth dose should be considered equivalent to a booster doseconsisting of the three-dose primary vaccination course “.