Fourth dose, Viola: “Unthinkable the same vaccine every 4 months”

“It is unthinkable to continue vaccinating every 4 months with the same antigen and, from an immunological point of view, this could be a mistake“This is the warning from Antonella Viola, immunologist at the University of Padua, on the fourth anti-Covid dose authorized yesterday by the American FDA for the over 50s – as well as for the immunosuppressed – with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“The data – explains the expert on Facebook – show an increase in antibodies following the second recall, but this increase is comparable to that which occurs after the third dose. Furthermore, the increase in protection against infection is modest. and probably (but more data will be needed) it will drop over time exactly like that conferred by the third dose “.

According to Viola “for the moment I do not think it is appropriate to use the second” anti-Covid vaccination “booster on all over 50swhile I believe that the possibility of vaccinating the elderly (over 70 in Germany, over 80 in France) should be evaluated, especially if they reside in the RSA “.” It is right “, however, specifies the expert,” to prepare “for a new dose of vaccine against Sars-CoV-2 “in case it should be necessary, and it will probably be in the fall”.