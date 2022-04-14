Fourth dose, what you need to know: who can do it now and who has to wait – Chronicle

Florence, April 13, 2022 – Fourth dose of the vaccine against the Covid: we leave immediately. But not for everyone. What we call the fourth dose is actually the second booster dose (at the moment we are at almost nine million doses administered in Tuscany). There Tuscany has been prepared according to national guidelines and the organization is already established. Here’s how it works.

From 4 pm on Thursday 14 April it will be possible to book on the now well-known regional portal https://prenotavaccino.sanita.toscana.it/.

The citizens who are currently entitled to the fourth dose are the over eighty, guests of the RSA, the nursing homes and people over 60 with high frailty, motivated by concomitant or pre-existing pathologies. These are the approximately 320,000 over-eighty-year-olds, to which are added the 20,000 frail over-sixties and about 12,000 guests of the RSA, almost all of them over eighty. The more than 340,000 doses needed to vaccinate them are already available.

At the moment, however, those who have taken the third dose less than 4 months and those who they contracted Covid after the third dose.

The administration of the fourth dose to the over eighty will be carried out by both general practitionerswhich will start with their oldest clients, as already happened for the previous phases of the vaccination campaign, both in vaccination centers through booking on portal, both in pharmacies. All Tuscan over 80 can book on the portal https://prenotavaccino.sanita.toscana.it/ starting from 4pm on Thursday 14 April.

They can also be addressed to pharmacies who adhere to the vaccination campaign, also active for all the other population groups that have not yet carried out the third dose or the primary vaccination cycle.

Among people aged equal to or over 60 years only those with high fragility, motivated by concomitant or pre-existing pathologies, will be affected by the fourth dose. The booking portal https://prenotavaccino.sanita.toscana.it/ will also be activated for them, again starting at 4 pm on Thursday 14 April. The list of pathologies varies from respiratory to cardiovascular, neurological, hepatic, cerebrovascular diseases, diabetes, hemoglobinopathies, severe obesity and physical and mental disability. To those who, by connecting to the portal, declare their inability to move, the Health Trusts will have to guarantee vaccination at home.

In addition to the online portal, for this category of citizens the fourth dose can also be administered by their own doctor of general medicine or by colleagues belonging to the same territorial functional aggregation, where available.

The administration to the guests of the RSA will start on Friday 15 April and will be managed by general practitioners, in agreement and integration with the ASL.

For the fourth dose the vaccines used will be messenger RNA, in the dosages authorized for the booster dose: 30 mcg in 0.3 mL for Comirnaty (Pfizer); 50 mcg in 0.25 mL for Spikevax (Modern).

For all other citizens, to whatever category and age group they belong, the vaccination campaign continues. In fact, the health authorities reiterate the importance of putting in maximum protection all subjects who have not yet received the third dose and administering the fourth vaccine dose to all subjects with marked impairment of the immune response, as well as to subjects undergoing a transplant of solid organ, for which the administration of the fourth dose should be considered equivalent to the first booster dose, given that for them the primary vaccination course consists of three rather than two doses. In addition to the online portal, for this category of citizens the fourth dose can also be administered by one’s general practitioner or by colleagues belonging to the same territorial functional aggregation, where available.