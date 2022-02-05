Fourth dose, will we do it or will it be only for the frail? What is the scenario (on the Israeli example)

THE infections decrease and there is talk of a truce with the Sars Cov-2 virus. This was stated by the World Health Organization which speaks of a “long period of tranquility” which could be the prelude to the end of the pandemic. This, thanks to three ingredients of this recipe: the high percentage of people vaccinated, the variant Omicron less aggressive than the previous ones, the end of winter. WHO regional director Hans Kluge spoke of a “ceasefire that could lead us to a lasting peace” with the COVID-19also because in the meantime the «large accumulated capital in terms of natural and derived immunity must be taken into consideration vaccine“.

MORE INFORMATION

Fourth dose, Ema: “For now only the frail”. And the seasonal recall strategy comes up in the fall

And what about the fourth dose? The situation is fluid, but a scenario is emerging in which it could only be destined for the most fragile. After the campaigns started in Denmark, Hungary and Spain, in Germany the specialized commission on vaccines Stiko recommended the second booster for the most exposed: people over 70 who live in nursing homes, people with weak immune systems and medical staff who have contact with at-risk groups.

The virus kills doctor novax perugino, accelerates on vaccines

There is a factor that must be kept in mind and that will be at the heart ofupdate of the vaccination plan: the decline in immunity. To date, there is no evidence that indicates the need for an approximation of doses, also because the booster is demonstrating its effectiveness.

Israel, the first country in the world to administer the fourth dose, has decided that it will supply it to over 18 but only to those whose medical conditions require it or that they are at great risk from the effects of the virus. It will therefore be administered in specific cases and only at least 4 months after the third dose. Before now, the fourth injection in Israel was reserved for over 60s: to date, over 600,000 people have had it.

Pfizer’s chief executive, Alber Bourla, he stressed that an annual vaccine, a bit like the flu, was preferable to boosters given every 4 or 5 months. And most likely it will tend to just that. A not insignificant managerial advantage, bearing in mind that there are countries that still have a lot to do to reach a reasonable percentage in the first vaccination cycle: India is 51%, the Philippines 53%, Pakistan 36. %, Ethiopia 1.34%, South Africa 27%. And this pandemic has explained very well how it is necessary to act globally to fight it.

HIV variant, how dangerous is it? This is how all viruses mutate (not just Covid)

The Israeli way

Certainly, however, science is showing that on the most fragile the fourth dose can help. So, the world could go the Israeli way. A work coordinated byOslo University Hospital and published in Jama Neurology noted that in multiple sclerosis patients who have not responded sufficiently to the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the third dose is able to raise protection levels. But this does not happen with the same effectiveness in all patients. For this, some of them may need the fourth dose.