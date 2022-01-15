Fourth generation nuclear power plant, what does it mean?

“As far as safety is concerned, however – adds the teacher – there are two points to consider: one, the fact that as the reaction speed increases, the reaction itself turns off, to avoid uncontrollable phenomena; two, the possibility to safely confine the waste in the reactor in case something goes wrong ”.

“At the moment, there are no reactors that can ensure this ‘generation leap’”, Concludes Tartaglia.

Another possibility: the “modular reactors”

However, there is another way, at least according to Minopoli. “Although at the moment – explains – there are no fourth generation reactors, we must consider that since we started talking about it as the ‘future of nuclear power’ the scene has changed a bit. Today the most interesting prospect is to downsize the energy plants, using the so-called ‘advanced reactors’, or ‘small modular reactors’ [Small modular reactors, Smr, ndr]. These are very small sized reactors, capable of produce a power ranging from about 5 to 300 megawatts, and whose implementation times and costs are much shorter “. By 2027, say the most optimists, and in any case well before 2050. “These reactors, among other things, they are also usable for non-electrical uses – adds Minopoli – such as the production of hydrogen or the production of heat “.

At the moment there are only them two in operation (in China and Russia). Others about sixty are in development, at various degrees of advancement. It must be said, however, that even with respect to the “agile solution” of the SMRs there is no lack of perplexities, especially on the question of replicating these models on a large scale and on the feasibility of setting up, in a short time, all the supply chain necessary to start production: fuel production centers and plants to enrich uranium, or, if you want to use natural uranium, mines from which to extract it, heavy water and plants to obtain it from the sea. Not to mention the transport network and logistics: a challenge that is anything but simple, in short.

In any case, Minopoli explains that continuing to use nuclear power does not necessarily mean building new power plants. “I believe the recourse to nuclear power is absolutely essential, given the climate targets we have set – explains -. There is a big misunderstanding, though: when it comes to ‘nuclear contribution’ largely refers to the use of existing control units (which currently produce 399 gigawatts of power globally), extending its life cycle and increasing its energy output “.

“And this can be done in an absolutely reasonable time”, comments the president of the Ain.

The elephant in the room, of course, is about the slag, or the residues of fission: material that can continue to emit radioactivity even for thousands of years, and that must be stored safely (we know something, given our difficulties with the construction of the definitive repository for nuclear waste). “It is true that nuclear fission does not produce greenhouse gases – Tartaglia says again – but, any type of reactor you want to use, with any technology, ci will always be the problem of radioactive waste. During a fission process, different types of isotopes are generated, in an unpredictable way, a bit like the pieces of a firecracker that bursts: some of them have a fairly short half-life, and therefore are relatively less dangerous; others, on the other hand, expire over a very long time, and therefore must be stored safely “.