Fourth Republic, Salvini replies to Ghali: “When Milan scored he screamed at me fascist, murderer. He and Jake La Furia have a tea”

“Attacked by Ghali at the San Siro stadium? I did not know Mr. Ghali. I will be old but I prefer De André, De Gregori, Battisti, the fact is that yesterday I was in a moment of tranquility with my son at the stadium and I was attacked by this Ghali who when Milan scored screamed at me as a murderer, a fascist“. Like this Matteo Salvini he rebuilt what happened on Sunday evening during the Milan-Inter derby. The leader of the League was a guest of Fourth Republic on Retequattro and, questioned by the conductor Nicola Porro on the affair and subsequent controversies, he commented: “Covid should teach us that the enemy is disease, that the enemy is unemployment, that the enemy is precariousness and crime, not Salvini. I hope he and Jake La Furia relax, have a tea and if they want to I invite them to have a coffee and talk about music. Then some like Jack La Furia, some like Ghali, I prefer Max Pezzali and Lucio Battisti, but peace & love, it’s not the time to fight “.

Salvini’s reference to Jake The Fury is due to the fact that on Monday the rapper spoke on the matter, siding alongside his colleague: “Leaving aside good manners I would have done the same thing. Salvini must go and steal. As for me, I would have insulted him and I’m sorry I wasn’t there. I’m against anything Salvini thinks. Everyone must receive what he gives. Salvini says chilling things to the whole country without worrying about hurting the people who are affected by his words. They say ‘he who sows the wind collects storm’ ”, he said speaking to the microphones of Radio 105 with Francesco Facchinetti and Sabrina Scampini. “If you open your mouth often and willingly to hurt categories, it may be that those categories when you meet them do not hold it – continues Jake La Fuia -. If I were Ghali and I met the person who says that all those who come from my country are thieves, that all those who come from my country are drug dealers, that all those who come from my country cannot be Italian, they must go home, maybe he didn’t keep it ”.

But let’s get to the facts now. The occasion was, as mentioned, the Milan derby on Sunday evening, but football preferences have nothing to do with it, on the contrary. It happens, in fact, that the two are united by cheering for Milan but are not at all on the same wavelength on the political front. From there the quarrel broke out in the stands during the first half of the match, with the outlines still not completely clear. In fact, we know the version provided by the League, not that of the singer who at the moment has not yet commented on the story, neither in interviews nor on social media. There is, in fact, also a video of the episode, heavily commented on on social networks. In the video we see the rapper, standing a few meters away from Salvini, shouting some incomprehensible words against the Northern League leader, because they are covered by the noise of the fans, while he is being held by another person. For a moment Salvini is also framed, who answers and raises his arms in victory. Then we also see the technical director of Milan, Paolo Maldini, inviting some stewards to restore calm. According to Dagospia, the altercation would have broken out at the moment of the AC Milan equalizer which, at first, seemed to have been made by Tomori (instead it was an own goal by De Vrij): the singer would have told Salvini that it was not the case to exult because he had marked a black person, the ones he would let die at sea.

However, Ghali’s version remains to be heard. In 2019 the rapper, in the remix of a Stormzy song, sang, in fact, in a scene set right at the stadium: “Salvini says that whoever arrived with the rubber ‘/ Cannot stay .it, but stay .com.” It’s still: “At the AC Milan match I was in the stands with people / There was a fascist politician who smelled the environment”. Words to which the Northern League leader replied: “He insults me but I don’t mind his music, is it serious?”.