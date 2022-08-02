Fourth suspect arrested for exchanging fire with police in Carolina

A fourth suspect was arrested Monday in connection with an exchange of gunfire between police officers. Policeman and individuals who attempted to flee in Carolina.

According to the press office of the Uniformada, a patrol tried to stop a vehicle on Baldorioty de Castro avenue, but the car did not stop and tried to escape.

The Police reported that the patrol began to follow him in a chase that ended on the PR-66 expressway, near the toll, in the direction of Carolina to San Juan, where the vehicle collided with another citizen’s car, which overturned.

The subject’s car was in poor condition, so two of the men got out and tried to escape into a wooded area, while two were arrested on the spot.

When the search for the two escapees began, an exchange of fire took place. One of the individuals sustained gunshot wounds and was arrested.

The Uniform confirmed the arrest of the fourth individual after 12:30 pm and explained that the case will be consulted with a prosecutor for the filing of charges this afternoon.

The condition of the gunshot wound was described as stable and was being treated by paramedics, who transferred them to the Río Piedras Medical Center.

The driver of the overturned car was also reported uninjured. There were no additional injuries.

The car in which the four subjects were traveling was a 2021 Honda Accord registered to a rental car company.