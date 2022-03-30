Fourth vaccine dose, Bassetti: “Don’t suggest it, then we risk the fifth”

“Personally, on the basis of current data, I would not suggest” the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine “to all over 50 indiscriminately. the immune system, it is one thing to say: from tomorrow all the Italian population over 50 must take the fourth dose. The latter would be a huge mistake, which I hope we would not want to commit. September to do the fourth dose, and then inevitably start again with the fifth “immediately after. It is the warning of Matteo Bassettidirector of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino hospital in Genoa.

“The fact that in the US the FDA approves an anti-Covid vaccine for use as a fourth dose, does not mean that it must be used, but that it is possible to do so. Then it is up to the experts to say whether the fourth dose is useful and is to be recommended. and to scientific societies. I – he explains to Adnkronos Salute – I think we need to tell people that today the first vaccination cycle is completed with the third dose “. Then, continues the infectious disease specialist, “with a new and updated vaccine on the variants of Sars-CoV-2, which pharmaceutical companies must develop, we will talk about it again next autumn” of a possible new vaccine booster, “to prepare for when Covid will hit again. Because a risk is that, if we go for the fourth dose today, maybe then we have to tell the same people in close proximity that they have to do the fifth. And inevitably we lose confidence “.

“The fourth dose of vaccine today, I am 50 years old, with the data we have I would not do it”, said Bassetti this morning, guest of ‘Un Giorno da Pecora’ on Rai Radio1. In the United States, the ‘booster bis’ is intended for all over 50s. In Italy and Europe the situation has not yet been outlined by new measures. Meanwhile, says Bassetti, “an Easter of coexistence with Covid, of coexistence and liberation, not like the previous two” awaits us. To those who hypothesize that the increase in infections is linked to a fifth wave, he replies: “We do not say heresies, we are at the end of the fourth wave, then we will have future waves of Covid, the higher the less our ability to vaccinate ourselves when needed. the recall “.

“99% of” Covid-19 “cases in Italy today are for Omicron 1 and 2. I was expecting a rise in infections but I am interested in knowing how many go to hospital, not how many are positive. And today, thanks to the vaccine, Covid it can be treated safely at home “.