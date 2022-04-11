Fourth vaccine dose in Italy at the start for the elderly and frail. Will we all have to do it in the fall?

Ready go. In Italy, the administration of the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine begins today. A few days after the announcement of the Ministry of Health – together with Iss, Aifa and Css – some Regions are in fact ready to start the new appendix of the vaccination campaign. In particular, Lombardy reopened its hubs this morning. The other Regions, on the other hand, will do so closely. Be careful though. In the Peninsula, the booster dose has not yet been made available to everyone. “It is intended for people who have reached or exceeded 80 years of age, for guests of the RSA and for those who are included in the categories at risk and are between 60 and 79 years of age”, explained the technicians of the Minister Speranza. In other words, alongside the immunocompromised and the very frail for whom the fourth dose had already been scheduled for months, now over 80s, residents of the Rsa and frail over 60 years old will be able to receive the new booster. For them the inoculation, always with mRna vaccines, takes place in the dosages authorized for the booster (30 mcg in 0.3mL for the Pfizer vaccine, 50 mcg in 0.25 mL for Moderna), provided that at least 120 days have passed since the third dose. On the other hand, subjects who contracted the infection after administration of the booster were excluded.

Fourth dose in the fall for everyone?

A strategy that could change in the coming months. If the infections were to go back in the autumn a bit like they did last year – especially if a new variant were to arise – the possibility of a fourth inoculation of the anti-Covid vaccine could be extended to other groups of the population. Several experts have already explained this in recent weeks, but also Minister Speranza himself: «While in the media the war has replaced Covid, in reality it has simply added itself. On this we will have to make an important communication effort and insist on vaccination ». Then, interviewed by the press, he added: «Now our health authorities have ordered the second recall, the so-called fourth dose, for eighty-year-olds, guests of the RSA and frail elderly. In the autumn we will evaluate a more extensive recall also for the other age groups ».

The experts

A prudential indication that of the minister which is widely shared by the Italian scientific community. “It is reasonable to think that our challenge will be autumn – explains for example the immunologist Alberto Mantovani, president of the Humanitas Foundation for Research – We know that it will be so because all respiratory viruses, and this makes no exceptions, create problems for us. during autumn-winter ». A campaign for which the real hope is to have «a new generation anti-Covid vaccine that sees variants better – he adds – If it were not there, then it will be done with the vaccine we have. We know that by getting vaccinated, the breath of the immune response widens. This will be the game. ” Also because, as the national secretary of the Federation of family doctors (Fimmg) Silvestro Scotti recently explained, “The danger is to have a high-risk autumn, worse than the others, in light of the variations, of the tiredness of Italians distracted by many others problems, and a reduced vaccination coverage ». In practice, unless the pandemic disappears by itself, it is very likely that next autumn at least the subjects most at risk (such as frail people of all age groups or over 50s) today still excluded from the administration of a fourth dose, will be called to get vaccinated again.