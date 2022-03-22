Fourth vaccine dose, Thursday before Cts Aifa meeting

The possibility that it will come to expand the audience for the administration of the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, will be the focus of a first meeting of the Technical Scientific Commission (CTS) of the Italian Medicines Agency to be held on Thursday 24 March. Adnkronos Salute learns it. It was the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza who pointed out “in the scientific evidence” the compass for any new measures to expand the fourth dosewhich today is administered in Italy to immunocompromised and transplanted people, an audience of about 800-900 thousand people.

Last Thursday, during the press conference with Prime Minister Draghi on the roadmap for the end of the state of emergency, the minister announced “the hypothesis of extending the fourth dose for the more advanced generational groups“. A possibility that” will require further investigation. But it is something we are preparing for. “On Thursday the ball passes to the AIFA CTS for a first study on this issue, to administer the fourth dose of anti-Covid vaccine to the elderly.

EMA, the European Medicines Agency, reiterated that there is still no evidence that a fourth dose of the vaccine is needed for everyone. Marco Cavaleri, Ema’s Head of Vaccines and Covid-19 Therapeutic Products, during the press conference on Thursday 17 March, remarked that “from a regulatory point of view there is not yet sufficient evidence, neither from clinical trials nor from world data real, in support of a recommendation on the need for a second recall in the general population. While the targeted use in selected elderly populations – he added – has been considered by some Member States based on some preliminary results of efficacy in the real world “coming” from Israel “.