Fourth wave, Altini (director of Ausl Romagna): “Even if the virus is new, the vaccine is safe”

Our territory, like Italy in general, is in recent weeks in full fourth wave from Covid-19. Positive cases are increasing, confirming a growing national trend on the circulation of the virus, albeit still at low levels thanks to the measures introduced by the government and the great adhesion to the vaccine. Dwelling on our province and regional territory, the medical director of the AUSL of Romagna, dr. Mattia Altini, confirms that “the virus is still spreading, however, without the force we experienced previously, thanks to the vaccine. We must therefore convince those who have not yet been vaccinated to do it quickly. The winter months ahead are challenging. The greater and inevitable concentration of people indoors increases the possibility of contagion “.

THE INTERVIEW

Dr. Altini, let’s take stock of the fourth wave: what characteristics it has and what differences compared to the previous ones.

“The virus is the same, the difference is made by the lower numbers both in terms of circulation and above all for hospitalizations. Last year in this period we had 2,851 cases in Romagna, against the current 1,185. If we then look at the hospitalizations, again last year, there were over 400 in the ordinary wards compared to about 90 this year. On intensive care we recorded 38 hospitalizations compared to the current 5. The explanation is evident and is given by the important vaccination adhesion in our territory, albeit with some differences between the areas. “

A comment on regional data

“The regional data, as well as the local ones, albeit with some differences, at the moment, between the different provinces, show a constant growth in the circulation of the virus. It is a national trend, which unlike the rest of Europe, thanks to the measures introduced in our country, continues to be much more contained and in some ways a bit more reassuring for the future. “

There is a lot of fatigue both among health workers and among people, the desire to return to normal life is great and vaccines have made us hope to be able to do so, but we are not out of the pandemic yet. It’s correct?

“It’s a completely understandable sentiment. But if we think about last year, the current situation is completely different, we are no longer faced with the closures and limitations we experienced in the past. This should lead us to a greater awareness of the importance of vaccination and the safety measures to be adopted and always recalled. Relaxation at this stage would be devastating. This is why it is important to adhere to the third dose of the vaccine and at the same time continue with the safety measures. “

Infections are on the rise again especially in the Ravenna area, despite the high levels of vaccination. Why?

“As I mentioned earlier, the virus continues to circulate but not with the power we experienced previously, thanks to the vaccine. We must convince those who have not yet been vaccinated to do it quickly. The winter months ahead are challenging. More unavoidable concentration of people indoors increases the possibility of contagion. “

When will the third dose for over 40s start?

“From 1 December this possibility will also be given to over 40s, as declared by Minister Speranza. On the other hand, those who have made the Johnson, after six months can make the recall regardless of age. At the moment the vaccination campaign is proceeding. We have finished the administration of the third dose in the facilities for the elderly and those over 60 have the possibility to carry out the third dose in our vaccination points, even without reservation, as long as 6 months have passed since the last administration of the vaccine. “

We are still faced with a new disease, which requires continuous study, research and adaptation to the changing virus. In your opinion, is this the aspect that undermines the confidence of the most skeptical, such as the no vax?

“I would distinguish the positions of the no vax in my opinion of an ideological type from those of people who still harbor resistance, very often the result of unclear communications. On the former, I believe that little can be done to convince them, while to people who are still ‘doubtful’, I believe that our information commitment must continue to be addressed. There is no doubt about the safety of the vaccine, even if the virus is new. There has never been a mass administration of vaccine, such as the one against the covid that we are conducting. And the empirical data fully demonstrate its safety. As for efficacy, as I said before, it is sufficient to look at the prevalence data, hospitalizations and number of deaths pre-vaccine, compared to the current ones. “

Ausl Romagna report on health workers’ data: for the first time a very slight decrease in the number of suspended health workers, is this a start? How do you see it?

“The vaccine for healthcare personnel, as well as being required by law, represents a moral and deontological obligation. And I can’t conceive of how there can be health workers assisting patients, who are often frail and immunocompromised, looking for loopholes to avoid getting vaccinated. In our hospitals, the membership rates of healthcare workers are very high. To the few diehards I tell them to question their consciences and to reflect if in their life there have been moments in which the ‘community’ has saved or rescued them, for this community and for our clients today there is no other choice! Get vaccinated. “