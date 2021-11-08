Fourth wave, boom of infections in Germany and lockdown in Austria for no vax

The WHO alarm in recent weeks is clear: coronavirus infections in Europe are spreading and “the risk of another 500 thousand deaths is concrete”. But how is Europe doing? Third early dose in England, compulsory masks on ski lifts in France, prolonged work stoppage in Russia and, this is the strongest novelty, the arrival of very strict restrictions for those who are not vaccinated in Austria.

And in Germany, last Friday, there was a real boom in infections with 37,120 infections in one day only Friday: in the last 24 hours, 15,513 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded, therefore decreasing, but the data are usually lower after the weekend. In addition, 33 deaths were recorded, bringing the total in Germany to 96,558. Today the Robert Koch Institute reported that the weekly incidence of new cases in Germany has reached the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, with 201.1 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

The case of Austria and how the lockdown works

The announced measures to contain coronavirus infections come into force today. Therefore, only people vaccinated against Covid-19 and those who have recovered after contracting the infection will be able to eat in restaurants, go to the hairdresser, participate in sporting events and use the ski lifts. The new provisions also apply to hotels. To reach the workplace, the third option linked to a negative swab is still envisaged. The Ffp2 mask will be mandatory in all shops, museums and libraries. The green pass will be valid 9 months after the second vaccination: upon expiry of the green certificate, the third dose of vaccine will be needed to keep the document valid. The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine guarantees the green pass only until January 3, 2022. «Nobody wants to divide society, but it is our responsibility to protect people. The situation is exceptional, ICU employment is increasing much faster than expected, ”Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg explained, explaining the squeeze in a press conference at the end of last week.

Local authorities will be able to introduce more stringent measures if necessary, up to local lockdowns. The rules come into force with a transition phase of four weeks, during which the documentation of a first vaccine and the negative result of a PCR test for Covid-19 will be sufficient. Children under 12 are excluded from the new provisions, while in the 13-15 age group the test with negative result is sufficient. Those who cannot get vaccinated against Covid-19 due to medical conditions will need a certificate and test. Nationally, the weekly incidence is 599.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. An increase in Covid vaccinations was reported over the weekend. In Austria the tests are free for everyone.

Meanwhile, the Alpen Adria University of Klagenfurt has announced that it will deny access to staff and students no vax from 15 November. “It is not wickedness but common sense that pushes us to this measure,” said the rector Oliver Vitouch. “Those who categorically reject the vaccine should question whether university is right for them,” he added.

In other European countries

Austria, therefore, is introducing the toughest measures against those who have chosen not to be vaccinated. Del remains the World Health Organization a few days ago noted that Europe is the only region in the world where the pandemic accelerates again, warning of the risk of half a million new deaths by February. So other countries, in view of the winter, are also working towards an anti-pandemic plan.

In UK infections have risen sharply recently, close to record levels, but deaths have not, with the latest 24-hour data at 30,693 and 155 respectively. and fragile. The British will in fact be able to book it a month ahead of schedule, the Guardian reported. Now six months have to pass from the second dose, before you can book the third, while the new rule will allow you to book after five months, so you can receive the booster dose from the day the six months start.

Record contagions, again, in Russia, with 41,335 cases in 24 hours, over the previous high (40,993) of October 31, and 1,188 deaths, just seven less than Thursday’s record. The authorities believe that the low vaccination rate is a decisive factor in the increase in infections that began in mid-September: less than 40% of the population received two doses. President Vladimir Putin had ordered the stop to work from 30 October to 7 November, as an anti-contagion function, and authorized regional governments to extend the period. Various regions have done so until the end of next week, including Novgorod in the northwest, Tomsk in Siberia, Kursk and Bryansk in the southwest of Moscow. Not the mayor of the capital, while the ban on leaving the house for the elderly and the obligation for companies to have 30% of staff working from home remain. And the France looks to the ski season, after the sector suffered severely during the pandemic. In the queues at the ski lifts, premier Jean Castex announced, it will be mandatory to wear a mask and stay spaced. If the epidemic situation worsens, the vaccination pass will become mandatory on the slopes