Fourth wave, Germany ready to mobilize 12,000 soldiers. Merkel “worried”, Covid tests are back free

The fourth wave of the pandemic keeps her increasingly apprehensive Germany, which is ready to deploy the army to support the troubled health system. Probably one of the last acts of the outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel, which has launched a new call for a “national effort” and mass vaccination. After all, Covid has returned to being aggressive with the fourth wave that is afflicting Europe, but which is also beginning to alarm the United States. In America, the surge in new cases, never so many in the last month, was detected above all in the New York area and in the north east of the country in general, despite being one of the areas with the highest vaccination rate in the country . To complicate matters, among other things, came the sentence of a federal appeals court that rejected the vaccine requirement for private companies imposed by the White House and wanted by President Joe Biden. The fear that Covid will spiral out of control is very strong in Germany. So much so that the army, according to Spiegel, is ready to mobilize 12 thousand soldiers to support overworked hospitals, clinics and centers.

MORE INFORMATION

Third dose, because it is necessary. The ISS: “Vaccine shield drops after six months”

5 reasons Germany’s COVID-19 infections are soaring https://t.co/qxPo0go7fC – Michael Redmond (@RedmondMichael) November 13, 2021

Vaccine for children 5-11 years. Vaia (Spallanzani): «Only for the frail». WHO confirms: “It makes no sense”

In the country there have been 45,000 new infections in the last 24 hours, the weekly index is 277 positives per 100,000 inhabitants. And the situation is already very critical in Saxony, Thuringia, Hesse and Bavaria. Enough, according to Robert Koch Institut (the government’s reference institute), to ask to reduce contacts and give up major events, or at least make them accessible only to vaccinated and cured people with negative tests. A picture that “worries a lot” Angela Merkel who, once again, called the Germans to responsibility: “We are going through difficult weeks and we need a national effort to stop the autumn and winter wave of the pandemic”. “Please cooperate, try to convince relatives and friends,” is the appeal to the population to increase the share of vaccinated, still at less than 68%, he said in his podcast on Saturday.

Free tests are back

From today the tests for the coronavirus return free for all in Germany, after the resumption of infections that have reached record levels and threaten the health system’s stability. The suspension of free tests was announced by health authorities just a few weeks ago in an attempt to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

Covid, the pandemic in Europe and in the world

The resurgence of Covid in Europe remains particularly dramatic in the east and in the Balkans, which are paying for vaccination levels that are still too low. Among the countries in which the health situation is confirmed as more precarious is Slovenia, where in the last 24 hours 40% of the tested tested positive. Just over half of the population is covered with two doses and the pressure on intensive care continues to grow. In the US, the battle against the pandemic, meanwhile, has come to a halt on the attack strategy desired by Biden. In the 22 pages of the sentence, which cripples the vaccination obligation in private companies, the three judges – one appointed by Ronald Reagan and two by Donald Trump – explained that the obligation “vastly exceeds” the authority of the security agency. who issued it.

“The public interest has also served by maintaining the constitutional structure and individual freedoms to make personal decisions based on their own beliefs,” said the New Orleans court, considered one of the most conservative in the country. For the White House it was a serious blow, especially now that, with the approach of winter, the cases of Covid are starting to rise again. If the southern United States is confirmed as the area with the highest number of infections due to the low number of vaccinated people, cases are also increasing in the north east where they have risen by 11% in the last week. Some outbreaks have been identified in rural Pennsylvania and New York state, while metropolitan areas appear to be holding now. On the Pacific shore, attempts are being made to run for cover by speeding up with vaccines. This is the case in Los Angeles, which has imposed one of the most stringent obligations in the country: Residents, including children aged 12 and over, will need to show proof of complete inoculation before entering restaurants, cinemas, theaters, gyms and others. public spaces such as museums and beauty salons.