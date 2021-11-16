Fourth wave of Covid in Europe and the United States, why do infections continue to rise? – Corriere.it

from Laura Cuppini

The rules for the unvaccinated are tightened, for example in Austria with targeted closures. But Africa, Asia and South America continue to have a more contained parable

Just look at the world map of infections (for example here) to understand that the fourth wave is dramatically concentrating in Europe and the United States, which are the two areas of the world where vaccinations proceed fastest. It seems a paradox, but the numbers speak for themselves. United States: almost 600 thousand new cases per week, with over 8 thousand deaths (60% of the population vaccinated with a full cycle); Europe: over 2 million new cases per week, with 28 thousand deaths (65% of the population vaccinated with a full cycle); Africa: 10 thousand new infections a week with about 500 deaths (6% of the population vaccinated with a full cycle); Southeast Asia: 152 thousand cases per week with 3 thousand deaths (28% of the population vaccinated with a full cycle). The data – relating to the first 15 days of November – are from the World Health Organization (WHO) and from Africa Centers for disease control and prevention.

A vicious circle The World Health Organization itself has warned that Europe has returned to the epicenter of the pandemic (especially the Eastern countries) and that 500,000 people could die of Covid in the coming months. In the first week of November, compared to the last of October, there was in Europe a 10% increase in deaths and a 7% increase in new infections. What is happening? The variables are numerous: in the northern hemisphere temperatures are falling and we know that with the cold the circulation of the virus increases. Furthermore, Europe, the United States and Canada are areas where the mobility of people is intense. And then there is the question of the unvaccinated. Austria has introduced a targeted lockdown, only for those over 12 who have not received the vaccine. My goal is to convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated, not to block them – said the Austrian Chancellor, Alexander Schallenberg -. In the long run, the only way out of this vicious circle we find ourselves in is vaccination. Other European countries are thinking about possible restrictions against the unvaccinated, in Italy we are holding on tight (and presumably still for a long time) the green pass. Which, however, does not prevent unvaccinated freedom of movement, as long as they undergo a swab every 48 hours (rapid) or 72 hours (molecular). Moreover, doubts have been raised about the release of the rapid buffer certification and the Government has announced that the rules will be revised at Christmas.

Stricter rules In Italy 45.5 million people have completed the vaccination cycle. Unvaccinated (including children under 12 for whom no vaccine has yet been approved) are 14.5 million. A large basin for the circulation of the virus. And if we think that Italy is one of the European countries that is proceeding faster in the vaccination campaign, the accounts are soon done. The new rules in Austria they equate to a massive reduction in contact between vaccinated and unvaccinated, she told the Bbc Eva Schernhammer, Professor of Medicine at the University of Vienna. In Germany the new government has announced stricter rules against the unvaccinated, for example the mandatory execution of a swab before traveling on public transport. Opposite the line of Great Britain, despite the growing infections: instead of introducing restrictions (there is no longer the obligation to wear a mask), everything is aimed at accelerating the vaccination campaign, with third doses offered to all over 40s.

Eastern Europe In France, where the new daily infections have doubled compared to the beginning of October (from about 4 thousand to over 8 thousand), the obligation to wear a mask in primary schools has been reintroduced and the government is considering new restrictions. People over 65, starting December 15, will only get the green pass if they receive the third dose of the vaccine. There Greece imposed a swab on the unvaccinated to access public services and shops. The situation of theEastern Europe. There Romania (where only 34% of the full cycle vaccinated population) has the highest per capita death rate in the world from Covid. In Bulgaria the hospitals are full. Russia and Ukraine, which have vaccination rates of less than 50%, have introduced some restrictions.

Portugal and Spain Countries where almost the entire population has been vaccinated are an exception. The Portugal (with 90% vaccinated) in early October relaxed health pass rules, lifting many Covid-related restrictions. In Spain, which achieved an 80% vaccination rate, no health certification required.