Fourth wave of Covid in Europe and the United States, why do infections continue to rise? – Corriere.it

from Laura Cuppini

European governments tighten rules for unvaccinated. In Africa and Asia the parable is more contained, despite the low percentage of immunized people

Just look at the world map of infections (for example here) to understand that the fourth wave is dramatically concentrating in Europe and the United States, or – paradoxically – the two areas where vaccinations are proceeding fastest. The numbers speak for themselves. United States: almost 600 thousand new cases and over 8 thousand deaths per week (with 60% of the population vaccinated with a full cycle); Europe: over 2 million new cases and 28 thousand deaths per week (65% of the vaccinated population); Africa: 10 thousand new infections and 500 deaths per week (6% of the vaccinated population); Southeast Asia: 152 thousand cases and 3 thousand deaths per week (28% of the vaccinated population). The data – relating to the first 15 days of November – come from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Africa Centers for disease control and prevention.

A vicious circle The World Health Organization itself has warned that Europe has returned to the epicenter of the pandemic (especially the Eastern countries) and that 500,000 people could die of Covid in the coming months. In the first week of November, compared to the last of October, there was in Europe a 10% increase in deaths and a 7% increase in new infections. What is happening? The variables are numerous: in the Northern hemisphere temperatures are falling and we know that with the cold the circulation of the virus increases. More time is spent indoors and it has been shown that, without adequate air exchange, the risk of contagion increases if there are many people in a room. And then there is the question of the unvaccinated. Austria has introduced a targeted lockdown, only for those over 12 who have not received the vaccine. My goal is to convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated, not to block them – said the Austrian Chancellor, Alexander Schallenberg -. In the long run, the only way out of the vicious circle we find ourselves in is vaccination. Other European countries are thinking about possible restrictions, in Italy we are holding on tight (and presumably still for a long time) the green pass. Which, however, does not prevent unvaccinated freedom of movement, as long as they undergo a swab every 48 hours (rapid) or 72 hours (molecular). Moreover, doubts have been raised about the release of the rapid buffer certification and the Government has announced that the rules could be revised in view of Christmas.





Stricter rules In Italy 45.5 million people have completed the vaccination cycle, but the unvaccinated (including children under 12 for whom no vaccine has yet been approved) are 14.5 million. A large basin for the circulation of the virus. And if we think that Italy is one of the European countries that is proceeding faster in the vaccination campaign, the accounts are soon done. The rush of the virus requires governments to review the rules of the game. The closures targeted in Austria they equate to a massive reduction in contact between vaccinated and unvaccinated, she told the Bbc Eva Schernhammer, Professor of Medicine at the University of Vienna. In Germany

the new government has announced stricter measures, such as the mandatory execution of a tampon before traveling on public transport. Opposite the line of Great Britain, despite the growing infections: instead of introducing restrictions (not even the obligation to wear a mask has been reintroduced), the focus is on accelerating the vaccination campaign, with third doses offered to all over 40s.

In France, infections doubled In France, where new daily infections have doubled compared to the beginning of October (from about 4 thousand to over 8 thousand), the mask is back in primary schools and the government is thinking of new measures. People over 65, starting December 15, will only get the green pass if they receive the third dose of the vaccine. There Greece imposed a swab on the unvaccinated to access public services and shops. Countries where almost the entire population has been vaccinated are an exception. The Portugal (90% vaccinated) in early October relaxed the rules for the health pass. In Spain, which achieved an 80% vaccination rate, no certification required.

Eastern Europe On the contrary, the situation of theEastern Europe. There Romania (where only 34% of the population vaccinated with full cycle) has the highest per capita death rate in the world from Covid. In Bulgaria hospitals are full of Sars-CoV-2 infected patients. Russia and Ukraine, which have vaccination rates of less than 50%, are introducing new restrictions.