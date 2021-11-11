Fourth wave of Covid in Europe, between vaccines and restrictions: the plans of the countries

Europe is grappling with the fourth wave of Covid-19, with infections and hospitalizations on the rise in various EU countries. In particular, the epidemiological situation in Germany is worrying, where in the last 24 hours, according to data from today’s bulletin of the Robert Koch Institut, 39,676 new cases of contagion from Covid-19 and 236 victims have been registered. The weekly incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants rose to 232.1, the third consecutive record value in three days. The Covid data show a “dramatic widening of the pandemic and all politicians, those in government as well as those who are working on the formation of the new government, feel the responsibility to protect the health of citizens and not to overload the health system”. This was stated by Angela Merkel’s spokesperson Steffen Seibert at a press conference in Berlin. “The Chancellor is of the idea that a meeting between the State and the Regions is necessary as soon as possible to coordinate anti-Covid policies”, he added, and then underlined that Merkel is in contact with all the participants to get “an appointment quickly” . (COVID: THE LATEST NEWS LIVE – COVID VACCINE: DATA AND GRAPHICS ON ADMINISTRATIONS IN ITALY, REGION BY REGION)

Germany: quota vaccinated is not enough



Why is this fourth wave hitting Germany so hard? As Angela Merkel’s spokesperson explained, “the quota of vaccinated people in Germany is not sufficient to counter the impetus of the Covid contagion”. “If we had 10-15% more vaccinated people we would have a lower incidence of the virus” and the data from Spain, Portugal and Italy “prove it”, he added and then recalled how the Delta variant of Covid is particularly contagious.

Bavaria has decreed a state of emergency

Meanwhile, Bavaria has decreed a state of emergency due to the “worrying” growth in the number of Covid-19 cases. The Spiegel reported, quoting the premier, Marcus Soeder. The measure will be in effect from tomorrow.

In Berlin not vaccinated outside restaurants

From Monday, it will no longer be possible to go to a restaurant, cinema or exhibition in Berlin without being vaccinated or cured. It is the regulation introduced by the Senate to counter the resumption of coronavirus infections. To enter the cinema or restaurant, but also sports centers and spas, it will no longer be allowed to show only the result of an anti-Covid test.

In Austria, record of infections since the beginning of the pandemic



The coronavirus also continues to run in Austria, where for the first time since the start of the pandemic, 10,000 new cases have been exceeded in one day, with 11,398 positive tests. Absolute record also with regard to “active” cases, which for the first time exceed the 80,000 threshold with 85,611 patients. In the country, where new restrictions have been in force only for the unvaccinated since 8 November, the situation in hospitals is also clearly worsening, with 2,237 hospitalizations in ordinary wards (+85) and 413 in intensive care (+10). With 23 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, the total number of victims of the pandemic in Austria has reached 11,577.

Upper Austria and Salzburg, no lockdown for now



In the country, the epidemiological situation of Upper Austria and Salzburg is particularly worrying, but at the moment the two regions will not apply the lockdown for unvaccinated people. This is what emerged at the end of the emergency meeting between the Minister of Health, Wolfgang Mueckstein (Verdi) and the governors of the two Laender, Thomas Stelzer (Upper Austria) and Wilfried Haslauer (Salzburg).

Denmark reintroduces the Green pass



Meanwhile, in Denmark, in light of the growing infections, the mandatory health pass will be reintroduced two months after the easing of anti-Covid restrictions. This was announced by the government in recent days. The national commission on the epidemic has recommended the government to classify the coronavirus as a “socially dangerous” disease and the executive will follow the indication, explained Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, announcing the new measures.

In Russia 1239 deaths in 24 hours: maximum since the beginning of the epidemic



A new dramatic record was also recorded in Russia, with 1,239 deaths related to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours: the maximum in a day since the beginning of the epidemic. This was reported by the Interfax agency citing data from the national anti-coronavirus operations center.

Brazil, deaths still decreasing: 57% of the population vaccinated



Looking to the rest of the world, coronavirus deaths in Brazil are down and below 250 for the seventh consecutive day. In the last 24 hours, 214 deaths have been reported in the country, bringing the total to 609,816 since the beginning of the pandemic, and 12,104 new infections from Covid-19, according to information released by state governments.

As for the progress of the national anti-Covid vaccination campaign, in Brazil 121.7 million people have completed vaccination against the coronavirus (57% of the population). Citizens who have received at least one dose are 156.3 million, equal to 73.2% of the total population.