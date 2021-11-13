Fourth wave of Covid, scourged Europe. Lockdown and curfew return: what happens

The Covid has returned to rage in Europe. Which is the only region in the world – notes l‘World Health Organization – in which both the infections and the deaths caused by the pandemic are in steadily increasing, for the sixth consecutive week. Of 3.1 million new cases globally, almost two thirds – 1.9 million – have been reported in the Old Continent, in 7% increase in the last week. Deaths rose 10%, accounting for more than half of the 48,000 reported deaths worldwide.

The European Center for Disease Control (Ecdc) certify a situation “very worrying” in 10 countries: Belgium, Poland, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary and Slovenia. Another 10 states are considered to be in a “worrying” situation: Germany, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Romania and Slovakia.

Our country remains with Malta, Sweden and Spain in a phase of “low concern”, again according to the guidelines of the European Center for Disease Control.









The latest data certify an average of 400 infections per million inhabitants compared to 280 per million the previous week. The same goes for deaths: 2.4 per million compared to 1.6 7 days earlier. 67% of the population received two doses. “The situation is serious and I ask you to take it seriously”, is the appeal to the Germans by the Minister of Health, Jens Spahn. And without measures, “the incidence will double every two weeks”.

In the last week, the incidence has risen from an average of 98 to 141 infections per million. The percentage of vaccinated (first dose and booster) is 69%. Decided the obligation of the booster for over 65s to renew the Green pass.

Curve in countertrend. England – where 80% of the country’s population lives – made a record one case for every 60 inhabitants, against one in every 50 the week before. Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland also fell. TOcampaign for third doses, already administered to 12 million. The so-called booster, premier Boris Johnson reiterated, is “absolutely vital”.









Twelve thousand infections on average in the last week, compared to 8 thousand in the previous 7 days, which convinced the government to restore a partial lockdown, the first in Europe for months. 72% of the population vaccinated. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the partial three-week crackdown. Among the measures implemented, the closing of bars and restaurants at 8pm and non-essential goods shops at 6pm. Also away the fans from the stadiums. Expanded the range of places where you will need to show the Green pass. “The virus is everywhere “, Rutte underlined, stating that, with the partial lockdown, “a hard blow” will be dealt to the rise of the infections.

From 6,600 new cases per week to 5 November, it has gone to an average of 9,600. Which will lead the country to tighten the circle around the no vax, forcing them to lockdown. 63% of the population vaccinated. The unvaccinated will be able to leaving home only for work, for basic necessities and to “take a walk”, as Chancellor Schallenberg explained. There will be random checks. “We don’t live in a police state, we can’t and want to check every street corner,” he commented. There will also be an obligation to vaccinate health professionals.









In a week infections have skyrocketed by 42%, 20% hospitalizations. The percentage of vaccinated is 74%.

The incidence of infections is still growing, albeit with a less pronounced trend than others. Over 14 days it is 67 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Almost 89% of the population over 12 has completed the vaccination course and over 2 million frail and over 70 have received a third dose.

And the worst situation across the continent, especially for the low percentages of vaccinated. Romania (only 40% immunized) has a red dot, with 5 thousand infections per million inhabitants in the last 2 weeks. In difficulty, even on the hospitalization front, Croatia, Serbia and Bulgaria. In the Czech Republic, the curve has shot up since the end of October, going from an average of 2 thousand infections to 8,500.

It travels at an average of over 40 thousand infections a day, and in recent weeks, record after record of deaths have been burned to 1,239 in 24 hours. Vaccination coverage is very low, just under 35%.







