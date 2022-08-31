Fourth-year medical students resumed face-to-face practices

After two years of pandemic, without being able to carry out face-to-face practices, this semester, fourth-year medical students at the University of Magallanes (UMAG), began attending the Legal Medical Service (SML), where they carry out the work of a subject specific, that of Legal or forensic medicine.

are around 50 students who resumed their internships in a practice that consists of scientific and technical advice to courts and prosecutors in carrying out forensic expertise related to facts investigated judicially, whose reports can be transformed into means of evidence that collaborate with the administration of Justice.

In this way, and for each week, groups of four students will develop practical activities at the hands of the professionals and technicians of the SML, led by its director, Dr. René Castro Cid. “Our academic activities are associated with active learning methodologies, where we make a clinical case available to students and, based on the prior knowledge that they have to bring through the study guides that we previously give them and the development questions that we do to them during this activity, they go, in this role play, developing the concepts that allow solving the clinical case” informed the doctor, adding that the students take a tour of the areas of Thanatology, Clinical, Mental Health and Laboratory.

In this context, the head of the Medicine career, Beatriz Solís de Ovando, announced that they plan to continue expanding this clinical field for Medicine students, incorporating, soon, interns and interns of the career -that is, last year-, who are thinking, in the future, of becoming doctors and medical examiners.