Fox + 1 dedicated to Family Guy and The Simpsons for the Christmas period

To celebrate the Christmas period together with the two craziest families in America, Fox dedicates an entire channel to them: Fox + 1 (117, by Sky) from 23 to 31 December will become Fox The Simpsons which then from 1 to 9 January, on the occasion of the arrival of the new year, will give way to Fox Family Guy.

Fox + 1 (117, by Sky) for the occasion it will be transformed into a maxi marathon of episodes of the two families that have made history and excited the most passionate public. A winning combination that is ready to offer fun and laughter guaranteed with over 280 episodes throughout the holiday season.

Among the episodes that will be visible during the holidays we remember some with great guest stars such as Stan Lee, in the eighteenth episode of the thirteenth season, which inspires Bart to create a cartoon “Papa incacchiato” inspired by Homer, Natalie Portman, in the twelfth episode of the eighteenth season, who plays Darcy the girl Bart and Daniel Radcliffe falls in love with, in the fourth episode of the twenty-second season, in which she plays Edmund the undercover vampire Lisa falls in love with

For the Family Guy, Quagmire admits that he's in love with Lois. Unfortunately, he proclaims his love while he has accidentally pocket-dialed Peter. Peter is furious and Brian takes it upon himself to fix the situation in the all-new "Hot Pocket-Dial" episode airing Sunday, Nov. 22 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

For the Family Guy, Robert Downey Jr, in the seventeenth episode of the fourth season, plays the role of Lois’s psychopathic brother, Cate Blanchett, in the nineteenth episode of the tenth season, is Penelope, the love of Stewie, also passionate about tactical weapons and Elizabeth Banks, in the first episode of the eleventh season, is the wife of the family of friends who challenges the Family Guy to climb Mount Everest.