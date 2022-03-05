Fox Cancels ‘The Big Leap’ – Entertainment News & Gossip

the big jump it will not pick up for a second season. And neither are NBC’s ordinary joe.

Fox has canceled the freshman drama starring Scott Foley, the hollywood reporter has learned, while NBC has removed the sliding door drama starring James Wolk.

the big jump it ended its 11-episode run in December with a same-day audience of just 1.27 million total viewers. The series averaged just a 0.4 on the major Adults 18-49 demo with seven days of delayed viewing and 2.8 million cross-platform viewers.

The show-within-a-show was originally set to be a pilot for the 2020-21 broadcast season and transitioned to a series in April 2021 for the 2021-22 season following the pandemic-related production delay wreaking havoc. in traditional broadcast schedules.

The drama about a group of down-on-his-luck characters who try to turn their lives around by participating in a potentially life-ruining dance reality show that turns into a live production of swan lake It opened Fox’s fall season in September to poor ratings. beside Our kind of people, the big leap ranked as Fox’s lowest rated series since the fall. the big jump, that had brass from the net comparing it to the previous hit joyit was designed for a short order and ended its run after 11 episodes.

Fox executives liked the creativity in the big jump, which doubled its same-day ratings with delayed viewing and digital returns, but also needs schedule space for previously announced director-to-series drama accused, which comes from powerhouse producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa (homeland) and David Shore (House).

the big jump was a co-production between Disney’s 20the Television and Fox Entertainment. Liz Heldens (The Passage) served as an executive producer on the series through her rich overall deal with 20the. Teri Polo, Ser’Darius Blain, Raymond Cham Jr., Jon Rudnitsky, Simone Recasner, Piper Perabo, Mallory Jansen and Kevin Daniels also star. Jason Winer and Sue Naegle were also executive producers. The series has a rare 100 percent rating among critics on RottenTomatoes.com.

This is Fox’s first season cancellation. Still awaiting decisions on the network are Call Me Kat, Duncanville, Housebroken, 911, 911: Lone Star, The Resident and newbies The cleaning lady, our kind of people, swinging and Welcome to Flatch.

Meanwhile, Ordinary Joe was told in three different timelines and ranked as NBC’s lowest-rated original scripted series. The drama was produced by The Batman’s Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho imprint. The series was a co-production between Universal Television and 20th TV, where Reeves has a television contract. Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner executive produced the drama, which featured Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett and Elizabeth Lail among its cast.

Check out THR’s Broadcast Renewal Dashboard for the latest info on all the bubble shows.