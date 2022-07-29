Fox News spies on Brad Pitt and reveals new girlfriends

image.png The model bears a similar resemblance to Angelina Jolie.

It was also related to Alia Shawkat and actress Andra Day in recent years. The last affair he had this year, according to Fox News, was with singer Lykke Li, the actress of “Arrested Development”.

They assure that the Hollywood actor had a secret relationship with said woman. Despite Brad Pitt did not officially confirm any relationship and he claims to be devoted one hundred percent to his children.

image.png The actor together and the singer Lykke Li, with whom he was lovingly linked.

Recall that Pitt is the father of six children. Maddox (20 years old) Pax (18 years old) Zahara (17 years old) Shiloh (16 years old) and twins Vivienne and Knox (14 years old).

Also, he is still at war with Angelina.. She recently sued for selling 50% of their French vineyard, where they were also married in 2014. Both actors bought the property and signed an agreement that prohibited the sale without mutual consent.

Amid new rumors of romance, the dispute over property with Jolie and the care of their children, Brad directs his new life also devoted to his role as an actor, since he is also preparing for future projects, such as the film he will star in about Formula 1.

