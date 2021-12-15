Fox news, the broadcaster that preaches badly and scratches good. Full support for no vaxes but very strict anti-Covid measures in the company
The US television broadcaster Fox News, owned by the Murdoch family, it has stood out for the past two years in promoting the demands and positions of US citizens against Covid vaccinations and to more rigorous testing. However, the shareholders’ meeting of the company will soon meet in Los Angeles Fox Corporations and here the music changes radically. Obligation of vaccination certificates to enter, strict rules for the use of masks and other hygienic devices, preventive temperature control and everything that is now possible to do to reduce the risk of contagion. The founder of the company, the elderly Australian tycoon Rubert Murdoch it was after all one of the first people in the world to get vaccinated, receiving the first dose as early as December 2020.
Several Fox News hosts have campaigned against the administration’s pro-vaccination policies Joe Biden they went so far as to advocate the use of illegal behavior to circumvent the rules. Tucker Carlson, for example, defended the use of counterfeit green passes that could allow people to circumvent the vaccination obligation deemed “insane, immoral and unconstitutional”. Charlie Hurt he compared the obligation to wear masks to those imposed in Afghanistan by the Taliban regime. The editorial line of the network is to promote herd immunity achieved through “natural ways”. The theses advocated by the issuer do not only clash with the provisions in view of the shareholders’ meeting but also with the health protocols adopted for network personnel which in turn provide for vaccinations and the use of masks. All novax with the vaccine of the others in short.
Lucia Goracci, the Farnesina asks Romania for clarification after the kidnapping and attack on the Tg1 troupe
Riccardo Ehrman, the Ansa journalist who "brought down" the Berlin Wall, died