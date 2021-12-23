‘Fox The Simpsons’ and ‘Fox Family Guy’ on Sky for the holiday season 2021

For the Christmas holidays this year, Fox dedicates an entire channel to the two craziest families in America: Fox + 1 (117, by Sky) from Thursday 23 and until December 31 becomes “Fox The Simpsons” to then become from 1st to 9th January 2022 “Fox Family Guy“Last year, just to remember, FOX I SIMPSON was on from December 23, 2020 to January 9, 2021.

A maxi marathon of episodes of de The Simpsons And Family Guy, featuring the two families who made history and thrilled the most passionate public. A winning combination that is ready to offer fun and laughter guaranteed with over 280 episodes throughout the holiday season.

It has been more than 30 years since, on December 17, 1989, The Simpsons debuted for the first time in the prime time of Fox in the United States, becoming since that first season a planetary phenomenon that has forever changed adult animation, revolutionizing its language and establishing itself as an essential cult for the different generations that since then have followed.

Among the episodes of The Simpsons also aired during the holidays with guest stars such as Stan Lee, in the eighteenth episode of the thirteenth season, which inspires Bart to create a cartoon “Crazy Dad” inspired by Homer, Natalie Portman, in the twelfth episode of the eighteenth season, who plays Darcy the girl with whom Bart and Daniel Radcliffe falls in love, in the fourth episode of the twenty-second season, in which he plays Edmund the vampire in disguise with whom Lisa falls in love.

Among the episodes of Family Guy also aired during the holidays with guest stars such as Robert Downey Jr, who in the seventeenth episode of the fourth season plays the role of Lois’s psychopathic brother, Cate Blanchett in the nineteenth episode of the tenth season is Penelope, the love of Stewie, also passionate she of tactical weapons and Elizabeth Banks in the first episode of the eleventh season is the wife of the family of friends who challenges the Family Guy to climb Mount Everest.

In summary:

• FOX + 1 (117 by Sky) becomes FOX I SIMPSON

December 23-31 with a selection of episodes from Springfield’s funniest thriller family

• FOX + 1 (117 by Sky) becomes FOX I GRIFFIN

January 1st – 9th, with some of the funniest episodes of Quahog’s most reckless family