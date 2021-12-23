FOX turns on a channel dedicated to The Simpsons and Family Guy on FOX + 1

To celebrate the Christmas period together with the two craziest families in America, Fox dedicates an entire channel to them: Fox + 1 (117, by Sky) from tomorrow until December 31st will become Fox The Simpsons which then from 1 to 9 January, on the occasion of the arrival of the new year, will give way to Fox Family Guy. Fox + 1 (117, by Sky) will be transformed from tomorrow into a maxi marathon of episodes of the two families that have made history and excited the most passionate public. A winning combination that is ready to offer fun and laughter guaranteed with over 280 episodes throughout the holiday season.

Among the episodes that will be visible during the holidays we remember some with great guest stars such as Stan Lee, in the eighteenth episode of the thirteenth season, which inspires Bart to create a cartoon “Papa incacchiato” inspired by Homer, Natalie Portman, in the twelfth episode of the eighteenth season, who plays Darcy the girl Bart falls in love with and Daniel Radcliffe, in the fourth episode of the twenty-second season, in which he plays Edmund the vampire in disguise that Lisa falls in love with. For Family Guy, Robert Downey Jr, in the seventeenth episode of the fourth season, he plays the role of the psychopathic brother of Lois, Cate Blanchett, in the nineteenth episode of the tenth season, is Penelope, the love of Stewie, also passionate about tactical weapons and Elizabeth Banks, in the first episode of the eleventh season, she is the wife of the family of friends who challenges the Family Guy to climb Mount Everest.