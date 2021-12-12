Fp Cgil Medici: “The failure of the current system is under everyone’s eyes”

10 DEC – “Everyone can see the failure of the current organization of General Medicine, of the ‘single practice’ doctor, freelance, isolated from the system and outside the social and health services. To take care of people we need an urgent reform of primary care ”. He declares it Giorgio Barbieri, national coordinator of the FP Cgil Mmg, who spoke at the conference on the role of the general practitioner in renewed territorial healthcare, organized by the Fundamental Law Health Association in the Nilde Iotti room of the Chamber of Deputies.

“In the document presented by Agenas on the models and standards of territorial care – he continues – there is no real reform of General Medicine, which is essential to fully implement the Community Homes. It is necessary to renew the entire professional chain, starting with the training of general practitioners, which must be accredited in the university environment like other specialization schools “.

Just as, adds Barbieri, “it is essential to review the organization of work, to allow, also through the passage to the contract of the Doctors’ Management, the creation of a new organization of services centered on multi-professional networks articulated and governed around the citizen. Although today, unfortunately, the resistance to change by some of the trade union organizations is still profound, many general practitioners on the contrary are clamoring to politics for a real reform in a logic of integration of services and contamination of skills to work better for the benefit of citizens ”, concludes Barbieri.

