FPF denounced referee Anderson Daronco for affecting Peru against Uruguay in Montevideo

They won’t leave things like that. Through an official statement, the Peruvian Football Federation He reported through his social networks that he denounced the Brazilian referee Anderson Daronco before FIFA for not carrying out a transparent procedure in Uruguay-Peru.

“The FPF informs that a forceful complaint was filed with FIFA last Friday, regarding the actions of referee Anderson Daronco due to the publicly known facts“, Indicates part of the letter. This document bears the signature of the president of the Peruvian Football Federation, Agustín Lozano.

The complaint sent to FIFA by the Peruvian Football Federation has the approval of the ‘Blanquirroja’ coach, Ricardo Gareca. Reason for which the attention of the ‘Tiger’ will not only be in the match against Paraguay for the last date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers but also for what this measure may cause.

“The FPF expects a prompt response from FIFA under a regular channel in its procedures. Meanwhile, the Peruvian National Team continues its preparation focused on the transcendental match against the Paraguayan team on March 29.”closes with these words the report issued via social networks.