Fracture Tenrai event arriving today, with samurai armor – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite is about to receive his first event limited time for multiplayer, which will lead to some exclusive rewards such as samurai armor: it comes to Fracture Tenrai, available today, November 23, 2021.

Microsoft and 343 Industries remind us of the upcoming arrival of the first event of the first season of Halo Infinite multiplayer with this cute but also epic teaser trailer, confirming the arrival of the first Fracture for today, November 23, 2021, at 19:00 Italian, if these correspond to the American time reported (10:00 AM Pacific time).

Among the most anticipated rewards of this event are the style armor elements samurai, with some information regarding the progression and the expected rewards that emerge from another potential leak reported on Twitter by the user Santa Ricky (at risk of spoilers, if you can define it so).

These are quite particular exotic armor compared to the Halo canon, however in line with some variations already seen in the past even during the multiplayer seasons of the Master Chief Collection, considering however that 343 Industries tends not to want to divert too much from some basic characteristics (no ballet for the Spartans, for example).

Meanwhile, the controversy rages over the possible cost and content of the items to be purchased in the multiplayer progression, although some journalistic sources seem to deny the question, waiting to discover the truth at the launch of Halo Infinite set for December 8, 2021.