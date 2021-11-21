Sports

fracture to the cheekbone, will be operated on

MILAN – Injury for Victor Osimhen of Napoli who forfeited during the second half of the match between Inter and Napoli. In the 50th minute, the Nigerian striker went head to head with Skriniar, in trying to contend for an air balloon. The Slovakian defender of Inter, immediately rescued by doctors as well as Osimhen, got up after the first treatments while the Neapolitan center forward was unable to continue the match. Spalletti replaced Osimhen with Petagna. The Napoli player was subjected to clinical tests which revealed one left cheekbone fracture: at least one month’s stop is expected. Osimhen should thus skip the matches with Spartak Moscow, Lazio, Sassuolo, Atalanta, Leicester, Empoli, Milan and Spezia.

The press release from Napoli

The instrumental tests carried out on Victor Osimhen at the end of the Inter-Napoli match revealed multiple displaced fractures of the orbit and of the left cheekbone – let Napoli know with a note – the player will undergo surgery in the next few days and tonight he will remain under observation at the Niguarda hospital in Milan“.

