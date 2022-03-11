Fractures continue to affect the patient with autoimmune condition, reiterates orthopedic surgeon

The diseases of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis are not necessarily related to age.

Dr. Ricardo Fontanet, orthopedic surgeon at Hospital de la Concepción, in San Germán. Photo: supplied by Dr. Fontanet.

Rheumatoid arthritis and lupus diseases are characterized by the fact that the body begins to attack itself, causing different damage to the body’s systems, one of the most affected is the musculoskeletal system, therefore, Dr. Ricardo Fontanet, surgeon orthopedist at the Hospital de la Concepción, in San Germán, spoke about how these conditions have a higher incidence when suffering from osteoporosis.

The specialist indicated that patients with autoimmune diseases are three times more likely to suffer some type of hip fractureSimilarly, they are two to six times more likely to have fractures in the vertebrae. However, there are many places where fractures can occur, “many suffer from a distal radius fracture, because they stumble, fall and put their hands to hold on and then the wrist is fractured, there are many places where we see this fracture,” said the surgeon.

These chronic inflammations cause a release of substances in the body, interleukins, which cause cascades in the body, which weaken bone mass; These patients must also be treated with different medications such as corticosteroids, however, these can cause osteoporosis, because they accelerate the deterioration of the musculoskeletal mass.

Likewise, many of these patients have problems with vitamin D, which is essential, because it is responsible for the body to absorb calcium and maintain skeletal muscle mass, “some of these patients also have photophobia, so they cannot go out in the sun either, causing do not take the necessary sun to produce vitamin D, so it is a multifactorial thing”, he commented.

Among the main causes of the fractures presented, there is severe osteoporosis, since a patient with this condition may have spontaneous fractures, however, in most cases it is due to some type of fall.

Every fracture has a different personalityfor which the treatment is individual in each case, likewise, it will depend on the patient’s clinical history, if he has presented previous arthritis and his current functionality, for which the treatment can vary between an intramedullary nail, with some screws interfragmentary, hip replacement if necessary, among others.

Treatment for patients with diseases autoimmune

“It is very important that a patient has management with his primary physician, with his rheumatologist”, there are guidelines for the patient, and one of its annotations mentions that when a patient is using 5 milligrams of cortisone daily or uses it frequently for a prolonged period of more than three months. The treatment begins with a bisphosphonate, in order to prevent the deterioration of bone mass.

In the same way, it is recommended that you start monitoring vitamin D levels, however, the doses of this are very variable, for which it is advisable to start with a basic dose, after a while, do the respective laboratories, and if it continues low, go up the dose. It’s crucial that doses of vitamin D are given along with calcium, Fontanet said.

Among the treatment, there are also different recommendations focused on a healthy life in the patient, such as exercising, because once physical activity begins, the bones get stronger. Exercise not only prevents osteoporosis, but in older patients, it can help them avoid falls, given that they have greater muscle mass.

Regarding the diagnosis of osteoporosis, a bone densitometry is performed, once performed the parameters are reviewed, and from there it can be determined if the patient has a normal bone mass, or, on the contrary, suffers from osteopenia and in more cases severe, it is evident that he has osteoporosis, he explained.

hip replacement surgery

In the event that there is a hip replacement, the patient is first evaluated, “if he is a young, active patient, he has many years ahead of him, because one tends to do a total replacement, because the part of the femur is changed, which is what we know as the ball, and in the cup that is the part of the acetabulum, this prevents him from eventually giving him hip pain, and allows him to have a better function”, Fontanet commented.

On the other hand, if the patient is bedridden and older, a myothenoplasty is performed, which consists of changing the ball of the femur, and this is done because many of the implants used are bipolar, causing there to be a rotation in several axes. This treatment can prevent future dislocations and is also an easier surgery.

This type of surgery, in most cases, is performed only on the affected bone, however, “in perhaps patients who have tumors, if it is an injury that is reabsorbing the bone and we think it may fracture, well in these patients perhaps, looking at the mirels criteria, a prophylactic fixation is made, before the fracture occurs”, explained the specialist.

It should be noted that hip surgeries in patients with arthritis or some other type of pathology other than osteoporosis are mostly successful, relieving pain, giving patients a better quality of life. However, if the surgery is performed for a fracture, those patients also recover successfully, these prostheses can have a useful life of 30 years or more, said the surgeon.