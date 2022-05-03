Fragile workers, the extension of the protections to 30 June arrives

On the protection of the health of “fragile” workers, the conversion into law of Decree no. 221 2021 had provided for an extension to 31 March 2022 e INPS issued the message no. 1126/2022 which transposes the law by reiterating the operating instructions already provided previously on the measure in force since 2020.

ATTENTION a new message n. 1349 of 24.3.2022 intervenes to replace it but does not completely clarify the doubts already highlighted by the specialized press (SEE details in paragraph 4)

We remind you that the protections provide in particular for fragile workers:

compensated absences from work as hospitalization e right to agile work or to be assigned to different tasks or training even remotely.

With the decree of February 4, 2022 iThe Ministry of Health provided the detailed list of recognized pathologies for access to the measures. (See paragraph 3)

UPDATE MAY 2nd

It should be noted that the amendment, wanted by Minister Orlando, which once again extends the protections for fragile workers, was approved by the Social Affairs Commission in the Chamber. (See last paragraph)

Below we see more details on the protections for fragile workers and the list of pathologies listed by decree 4.2.2022.

1) Absences compensated as hospitalization

The economic indemnity guaranteed to fragile workers provided for by article 26, paragraph 2-bis of Legislative Decree 18/2020, was in force until March 31, 2022.

Remember that it applies to fragile workers whose work cannot be performed in an agile way, who can therefore be absent from work with an economic coverage equal to the treatment provided for hospitalization. This is the text of the original rule in detail

“Lwhere the work performance cannot be rendered in an agile manner pursuant to paragraph 2-bis, for public and private employees in possession of certification issued by the competent medical-legal bodies, certifying:

a risk condition deriving from immunosuppression or

or from results from oncological pathologies or the carrying out of related lifesaving therapies ta,

ta, including workers in possession of the recognition of disability with connotation of gravity pursuant to article 3, paragraph 3, of law no. 104,

the period of absence from the service is equivalent to hospitalization and is prescribed by the competent health authorities, as well as by the primary care doctor who is in charge of the patient, on the documented basis of the recognition of disability or the certifications of the competent bodies legal practitioner referred to above, the references of which are reported, for the verification of competence, in the same certificate. “

ATTENTION However, the law provides for a financing ceiling. The resources in fact amount to 16.4 million euros and the INPS had to satisfy only the requests that do not exceed this threshold by following the chronological order of events starting from 1 January 2022.

2) Agile work: ordinary form for fragile workers

As mentioned with paragraph 1 of article 17, it had been extended from February 28th as of March 31, 2022, date the end of the state of emergency, the protection contained in article 26, paragraph 2, of Legislative Decree 17/2020, thanks to which i fragile workers, both in the private and public sectors, can perform their work routinely in an agile way, or in smart working, possibly through the assignment to different tasks, provided they are of the same contractual status or through the performance of professional training activities, even remotely.

3) The new list of the pathologies of fragile workers

This is the list of workers who can obtain the certification of FRAGILE WORKERS for the purpose of carrying out smart working according to Ministerial Decree 4.2.2022:

A) regardless of vaccination status (both vaccinated and unvaccinated):

a.1) patients with markedly impaired immune response due to: solid organ transplantation under immunosuppressive therapy; haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (within two years of transplantation or immunosuppressive therapy for chronic graft-versus-host disease); waiting for organ transplant; therapies based on T cells expressing a Chimerico-Antigenic Receptor (CAR-T cells); oncological or onco-haematological pathology under treatment with immunosuppressive drugs, myelosuppressive drugs or less than six months after the suspension of treatment; primary immunodeficiencies (eg DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, common variable immunodeficiency etc.); immunodeficiencies secondary to pharmacological treatment (e.g. high-dose corticosteroid therapy over time, immunosuppressive drugs,

biological drugs with significant impact on the functionality of the immune system, etc.); dialysis and severe chronic renal failure; previous splenectomy; acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) with CD4 + T cell counts <200 cells / µl or based on clinical judgment;

a.2) patients with three or more of the following pathological conditions:

ischemic heart disease;

atrial fibrillation;

heart failure;

stroke;

diabetes mellitus;

chronic obstructive pulmonary disease;

chronic hepatitis;

obesity’;

B) subjects exempted from vaccination for health reasons and at the same time at least one of the following conditions:

age> 60 years;

conditions referred to in Annex 2 of the circular of the Directorate General for Health Prevention of the Ministry of Health no. 45886 of 8 October 2021.

4) Application doubts. who are the fragile workers?

The conversion law of Legislative Decree 221 2021 also amended paragraph 2 of article 26, relating to the expected decree of the Minister of Health, which was to identify pathologies with particularly serious connotations that give the right to the definition of fragile worker

In the meantime, the decree had already been issued on 4 February.

However, it is not clear from the new regulation or from the aforementioned decree whether the new list of pathologies is a replacement or additional to the definition of fragile worker “provided by Legislative Decree 18 2020 which was the following:

workers in a condition of risk deriving from immunosuppression o

from outcomes from oncological pathologies o

from carrying out related life-saving therapies,

including workers in possession of the recognition of disability with connotation of gravity pursuant to article 3, paragraph 3, of law no. 104,

The need for clarification was also reported by the parliamentary studies office.

The INPS 1126 message seemed to dispel doubts as it refers to the “special decree” or Ministerial Decree 4.2.2022, in defining the workers protected for the purposes of smart working while it was not mentioned for the equation between absence and hospitalization

The institute intervened again on March 24, 2022 with message 1349 which replaces the previous one but without clearly clarifying which of the two definitions to refer to. The only difference found in the new message is the elimination of the reference to ministerial decree 4.2.2022. This could mean that the institution still considers the definition of Legislative Decree 18 2020 valid, or that both references are valid, both for the right to smart working and for the hospitalization allowance in case of absence.

It is hoped that the new rule on the extension to June 30, now almost certain, will also bring a specification in relation to the scope of application.

5) News coming in the conversion of the Reopening decree

As anticipated above, a press release from the Ministry of Labor dated 29 April reported that in the Senate committee during the process of conversion into law of the decree-law n. 24 of 2022 (Reopening Decree), an amendment was approved which: