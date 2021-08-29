Fragments from the past – Reminescence: Video interview with Hugh Jackman

Fragments from the past – Reminiscence: Hugh Jackman in a moment of the film

Miami, 2030: due to climate change, the city is half submerged by water. In a world where the future is increasingly uncertain, people take refuge in nostalgia. Lisa Joy, co-creator of the TV series Westworld, makes her directorial debut with Fragments from the past – Reminiscence, in the hall from 26 August.

Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence: Hugh Jackman, Thandiwe Newton in a scene from the film

Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman) is a former soldier who was in charge of interrogations in the war: thanks to advanced technology he is able to enter people’s minds. Now he uses it on those who decide to relive memories and are willing to pay to experience those emotions again. Helping him is his colleague and friend Watts (Thandie Newton). When Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) arrives in their studio, Nick is thunderstruck: he immediately falls in love with that woman with a mysterious past.

When it disappears, it starts looking for it. Investigating someone you are in love with can be very difficult. We talked about it with Hugh Jackman, reached via Zoom, who has very clear ideas on how to relate to others and how to build a good villain.

The video interview with Hugh Jackman

Poster of Fragments From the Past – Reminiscence

This film shows us that no one is an island, no one can make it alone. But trusting people is difficult: I ask you, how do you do it? How can we trust each day and take this leap of faith?

I will not recommend trusting anyone! It would be stupid. But I am an optimistic person and I think the more you look for the good in people the more they will show you their best side. At least in my experience. You also need to be present: it helps you understand when things are not going well, as well as when everything is okay. Another thing is to always try to put yourself in the shoes of others: as soon as you do it you understand who they are. There are three tips!

Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence: Rebecca Ferguson in one scene

One of the lines in the film is “I see your darkness and your light”: do you think this is the secret of love?

Absolutely. I think basically human beings need to be seen exactly for who they are and to see others exactly as they are as well. One of the questions in the film is: do we fall in love with a real person, or a version we want? Nick, my character, falls in love with Rebecca’s so quickly and completely that when she disappears she can only believe that it’s who he has in her head, maybe she doesn’t see things clearly. I think you are right: it is the key to understanding human beings.

Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence: Rebecca Ferguson, Hugh Jackman in a scene from the film

This film shows us that the villain of my story can be the hero of his: who do you think is a villain?

That’s a great question. In the movies the antagonist is really very important: a good villain is the one who has a great motivation for what he does. If it’s two dimensional, it just wants to take over the world or all the money in the world, I think it’s boring. A great villain must have excellent motivation and must believe that what he is doing is necessary, even if it is terrible.