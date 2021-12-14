Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence – 4K Steelbook Review

Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence: The film starring Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson is now available in an unmissable Combo edition (4K + Bluray) in Steelbook format. Collector’s edition for this dystopian science fiction film on the theme of memories. Released on DVD, Bluray and 4K from November 17th by Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia.

In a world almost totally submerged by water, Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), is the only private investigator capable of digging into his clients’ minds to help them access their lost memories.

Her daily routine changes forever when she bursts into her life, But it’s (Rebecca Ferguson), a woman who apparently hires him for a simple matter: the loss of the house keys.

Love is born between the two, but how much But it’s disappears without a trace, Bannister, begins an iron obsessive search.

We have already talked about Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence directed by Lisa Joy, American screenwriter and television producer, during its theatrical release, here the review. A narratively linear film but with an intriguing atmosphere and an intelligent attention to detail, it succeeds in an attempt to mix fantasy-thriller, time travel through the use of memories, noir and romanticism.

Produced and distributed by Warner Bros. Entertainment Italy, the edition Combo (4K + Bluray) in Steelbook (find out in our Unboxing video) from Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence, offers a technical sector of the highest level and a good presence of in-depth contributions.

Visually speaking, the domestic transposition is practically perfect, the very good Bluray included in the package, and shows a video frame from native source in 4K that shines with detail, definition and overall brilliance. There are no signs of imperfections, everything is fantastically clear and shiny.

On the audio side for the Italian dubbing we have the canonical track in 5.1 Dolby Digital, of discreet workmanship, while the original English language is offered in an amazing encoding Atmos of rare power and incisiveness.

About half an hour of insights into the film in the extra department.

Extra content on disc Blu-ray:

Behind the Scenes: An interesting production diary that addresses the milestones of the making of the film with interviews with the cast, the director and screenwriter, the producer and other members of the technical and artistic crew.

You are about to embark on a journey (4:07)

Family reuinion: Westworld team meets again (8:14)

How to build a flooded city (7:05 am)

An Exploration of Memories (8:24)

Music Video “Save my love” (4:41)

