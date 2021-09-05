Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence, a clip and a featurette from the film with Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman and the rest of the cast of Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence take us behind the scenes of the film: plus, a new clip to be discovered.

An unknown and immersive world, an exciting journey into memory is what awaits Hugh Jackman in Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence, the new film that sees him as the protagonist and of which we propose today a clip and a featurette on the behind the scenes of the film by Lisa Joy.

In the cast of the film, arriving in Italian cinemas on August 26, too Rebecca Ferguson And Thandiwe Newton. This is the official synopsis:

Nick Bannister (Jackman), is a private mind investigator, who manages to delve into the dark and fascinating world of his clients’ past, helping them access lost memories. Living on the edge of Miami’s sunken coast, his life changes forever when he meets a new client, Mae (Ferguson), who contacts him with a simple matter: the loss of an item. But soon it all turns into a dangerous obsession. As Bannister struggles to investigate Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and will eventually have to answer the question: how far can one go to keep the people we love close?

