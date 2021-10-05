News

Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence, an unreleased spot for the film with Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson star in the new commercial for Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence, a thriller coming on August 26th.

Fragments from the Past - Reminiscence

According to what the new commercial of Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence, “Nothing is more addictive than the past”And actually the protagonist of the film by Lisa Joy interpreted by Hugh Jackman seems to have a big problem in that regard.

In the cast of the film, arriving in Italian cinemas on August 26, too Rebecca Ferguson And Thandiwe Newton. This is the official synopsis:

Nick Bannister (Jackman), is a private mind investigator, who manages to delve into the dark and fascinating world of his clients’ past, helping them access lost memories. Living on the edge of Miami’s sunken coast, his life changes forever when he meets a new client, Mae (Ferguson), who contacts him with a simple matter: the loss of an item. But soon it all turns into a dangerous obsession. As Bannister struggles to investigate Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and will eventually have to answer the question: how far can one go to keep the people we love close?

