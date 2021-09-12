Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence, an unreleased spot for the film with Hugh Jackman

A new video has been released on the official channels of Warner Bros. Italy that anticipates what we will see in the film that will be released in Italian cinemas on August 26th. A mix of thriller, mystery, science fiction and drama, with the star in the role of a mind investigator who will fall into a real obsession. The cast also features Rebecca Ferguson as co-star Thandie Newton, Daniel Wu, Cliff Curtis and Angela Sarafyan

A new commercial of Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence, the film that mixes thriller, science fiction and dramatic genre starring Hugh Jackman. The film will be released in Italian cinemas on August 26 and, to increase the wait (already considerable), on the official YouTube channel of Warner Bros. Italy (which distributes the film) this video has been published which already contains all the ingredients. that we will find artfully mixed in the film recipe, on the menu from 26 August … “Nothing is more addictive than the past”, he hears himself affirmed in the new commercial. In fact, the protagonist Nick Bannister, played by Jackman, has many problems with the past … His character is a private investigator of the mind, a specialist who can dig into his clients’ past, helping them find lost memories.

The film

Fragments of the past, the trailer for the film with Hugh Jackman Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence had a budget of $ 68 million and was directed by director Lisa Joy. The cast also includes Rebecca Ferguson, as the co-star, and Thandie Newton, Daniel Wu, Cliff Curtis and Angela Sarafyan. The former plays Mae, a new client of Detective Nick Bannister. The woman will contact him because he has lost an object but soon the situation will precipitate and everything for Nick will turn into a very dangerous obsession.

Mae will mysteriously vanish and Bannister will find himself investigating her disappearance. He will discover that behind the whole mystery there is a conspiracy as dangerous as it is violent.

A project that took years of work

The best films of Hugh Jackman The script of Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence it took the director more than 5 years of work.

Lisa Joy has declared that she has drawn inspiration from many aspects of her personal life, in particular focusing on the strong desire she felt to be able to relive the feelings of the past, moments passed away. She herself stated that what inspired her was first of all the “desire to be able to return to live or feel past emotions, dreaming of being able to bottle them and have them with you forever”, as she stated in an interview with the US magazine. Deadline, released January 30, 2019. Instead, as regards the love story between the protagonist Nick and his client Mae, the director would have partly taken a cue from the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, as emerged during the interview with Deadline. The protagonist? Lisa Joy always thought of Hugh Jackman, so Nick Bannister’s character was really tailored to the star.