Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence, Hugh Jackman in Premiere on Infinity

Fragments from the past – Reminiscence with Hugh Jackman is available until December 30, streaming on Mediaset Infinity at no additional cost.

Fragments from the past – Reminiscence, the plot of the film with Hugh Jackman

Fragments from the past – Reminiscence takes place in a future where the Earth has become almost a huge ocean due to global warming, most cities are flooded, You love me including, where the population works only at night. Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman) is at the same time private detective and scientist, able to dig into people’s minds with a particular technology, in order to explore their memories. When a mysterious woman named Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) asks him to fathom his memories, to find something he has lost, Nick does not imagine starting a chain of events that will lead him to discover a conspiracy. Meanwhile, Mae will disappear and Nick, now in love with her, will only have to find her.

Fragments from the past – Reminiscence, for Hugh Jackman a fresh and innovative film

In an interview with Screen Rant, Hugh Jackman explained both the fascination that the personage, more unpredictable than it seems (just as the film turns out), is there technical challenge staged by the director Lisa Joy, also author of the screenplay: making the actors act with real “holograms” on stage.