Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence, Hugh Jackman in Premiere on Infinity

It is available in streaming on Mediaset Infinity, in Premiere until December 30th and therefore included in the monthly subscription, Fragments from the past – Reminiscence, a dystopian sci-fi film featuring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandie Newton, directed by Lisa Joy of Westworld.
Fragments from the past – Reminiscence, the plot of the film with Hugh Jackman
Fragments from the past – Reminiscence takes place in a future where the Earth has become almost a huge ocean due to global warming, most cities are flooded, You love me including, where the population works only at night. Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman) is at the same time private detective and scientist, able to dig into people’s minds with a particular technology, in order to explore their memories. When a mysterious woman named Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) asks him to fathom his memories, to find something he has lost, Nick does not imagine starting a chain of events that will lead him to discover a conspiracy. Meanwhile, Mae will disappear and Nick, now in love with her, will only have to find her.
Fragments from the past – Reminiscence, for Hugh Jackman a fresh and innovative film
In an interview with Screen Rant, Hugh Jackman explained both the fascination that the personage, more unpredictable than it seems (just as the film turns out), is there technical challenge staged by the director Lisa Joy, also author of the screenplay: making the actors act with real “holograms” on stage.
You could say that my character, which Lisa wrote about me, has Wolverine elements, a hard and impenetrable armor that hides a lot of pain. […] Almost what happens to the character happens to the audience with the film, you say to yourself after 10 minutes: “I know what kind of film this is, I understand”. Then he quickly goes into one narrative and emotional direction that you do not expect. Nick is in the same situation as you.[…]
The “holograms” are real, you have them on set. As an actor I was standing there seriously looking at a hologram of Rebecca Ferguson singing. […] All my life I have had to adapt to acting in front of tennis balls hanging from sticks. It was very complex, very difficult. I said to Lisa, “You need to let people know that you managed to do this.” Because no one will know or believe it, they will assume that, if it turned out so well, it was done on the computer.