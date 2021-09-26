Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence: Hugh Jackman’s memories of science fiction films

The Reminiscence star recounts her early memoirs of science fiction films and what she will most fondly remember about the making of Lisa Joy’s new feature film.

It is close to arriving in the halls of Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence, and to pass the time IGN chatted with the protagonist Hugh Jackman, who confided to us his first memories related to sci-fi films and which anecdotes he will treasure more jealously than the making of this new film directed by Lisa Joy.

In Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence, Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman) is a private mind investigator who navigates his clients’ dark and fascinating past to help them access their lost memories. Living on the edge of Miami’s sunken coast, his life changes forever when he hires a new client named But it is (Rebecca Ferguson).

A simple case of lost property suddenly becomes a dangerous obsession. As he struggles to uncover the truth about Mae’s disappearance, Nick uncovers a violent conspiracy that will lead him to answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to those you love?

The thriller, written and directed by Lisa Joy, will hit Italian cinemas on August 26.