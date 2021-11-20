News

Fragments from the past Reminiscence in home video

Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence by Lisa Joy is the new psychological horror thriller Warner Bros. available on home video. Movies in formats dvd, blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD and 4K Ultra HD Steelbook.

There Warner Bros. has announced the release of a new one for November 17th thriller-horror in home video. We are talking about Fragments from the past – Reminiscence which will be available in dvd, blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD and 4K Ultra HD Steelbook; in short, for fans of cinema and of psychological thrillers it will only be necessary to decide in what format to see this film.

FRAGMENTS FROM THE PAST – REMINISCENCE: PRODUCTION

Reminiscence was written, directed and produced by Lisa Joy who, for the occasion, made his debut as a director of a feature film, and directed his own original screenplay.

The film was produced not only by Joy but also by Michael De Luca, Jonathan Nolan, Aaron Ryder; for production houses FilmNation Entertainment, Kilter Films, Michael De Luca Productions.

THE CAST

Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson And Thandiwe Newton are the undisputed stars of this film. The three stars are joined by actors of the caliber of Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan; Javier Molina, Sam Medina, Norio Nishimura, Roxton Garcia, Nico Parker.

FRAGMENTS FROM THE PAST – REMINISCENCE: THE PLOT

Nick Bannister (Jackman), is a private mind detective who delves into the dark and fascinating world of his clients’ past, helping them access lost memories. Living on the edge of Miami’s sunken coast, his life changes forever when he meets a new client, Mae (Ferguson), who contacts him with a simple matter: the loss of an item. But soon it all turns into a dangerous obsession. As Bannister struggles to investigate Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and ultimately has to answer the question: how far can one go to keep the people we love close?


