Fragments from the past – Reminiscence: review of the film by Lisa Joy

2030, Miami. Climate change has caused a rise in temperatures and sea levels. The metropolis is no longer what it once was and its inhabitants are forced to live at night and take refuge from the heat during the day. It is in this context that we get acquainted with Nick Bannister, star of Fragments from the past – Reminiscence, film of which we offer you our review. Nick (Hugh Jackman) is a private investigator who works with his partner Watts (Thandiwe Newton) for the district attorney’s office. Nick and Watts run a business that offers customers a very special service – a journey, an experience called reminiscence. Bannister makes people relive the most significant moments of their past through a complex machinery that he also uses for investigations against rampant crime in Miami.

When the charming Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) turns to Nick to relive a memory, a spark is immediately triggered between the two. They start living a love story, but when Mae disappears into thin air, Nick discovers that the woman he fell in love with is not what she appears to be. Mae’s search leads Nick to uncover dark secrets related to the past of one of Miami’s richest and most powerful men. This is roughly the plot of Reminiscence, written and directed by Lisa Joy and co-produced by Jonathan Nolan. We analyze in our review of Fragments from the past – Reminiscence strengths and weaknesses of the film directorial debut of the co-creator of Westworld.

Index:

“It’s not the past that haunts us …” – Fragments from the past, the review

“It is not the past that haunts us. We are the ones who haunt the past. “. With a persuasive and reassuring voice, at the beginning of the film and several times throughout the story, Nick Bannister unveils the main thematic core behind Fragments from the past. An interesting assumption, meager, not revolutionary but rather truthful, which should hold together the threads of the discourse and the intertwining of the narrative. The relationship that binds man to the memories of his past – be they happy or traumatic – is permeated with nostalgia and a drive to don’t let go of the fragments of our history. We are the ones who haunt the past, therefore; a past that cannot return, neither to hurt nor to console, unless we want it. Joy sets the focus of the narrative around this consideration, although not always adequately.

Nick, Mae, Watts, but also the various secondary characters that populate Reminiscence they live in constant relationship with their past; they torment it and relive it, exploit it and use it as a weapon. Unfortunately, this is also one of the few interesting and potentially fertile aspects in a film that, despite the attractive packaging, has very few cards to play. Lisa Joy’s film moves between noir and sci-fi and, after a fairly balanced first part, he becomes more unbalanced on the first front. The reminiscence, the journey into the maze of memory, becomes only a tool for the “mystery” to be solved; not a starting point for in-depth reflections which, instead, it would have been interesting to dissect.

Analyses

As mentioned above in our review of the Fragments from the past – Reminiscence, Lisa Joy’s film moves between noir and science fiction. The premise is well structured: it introduces the context, introduces the protagonist and imagines a future in which the relationship of men with their past is crucial. The territory is that of science fiction. When the character of Mae enters the scene, and even more from the second act, Reminiscence has the trend, the aesthetics and the tones of a rather classic noir. The problem is that just when the story – with its intrigues and mysteries – should thrill, everything becomes more repetitive and weak. Starting with the portrait of the protagonists and, in particular, of Nick Bannister. More interesting is the figure of Mae, between a femme fatale and a combative woman; stereotyped yes, but not in an excessively annoying way.

In the face of a story carried out without major twists and a few exciting ideas, it must be said that Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson they do their best with what they have. Even when they are forced to recite – and even repeat over and over again – lines and lines of dialogue that are really too banal and sound written. The voiceover, typical of the noir and entrusted to the character of Nick, ends up getting tired quickly; too present as a constant and repetitive tool to make exposure. Of the few action scenes, mostly concentrated in the second half of the film, only one is noteworthy for the way it is shot. Instead, it is much better on the front of the staging, with a captivating aesthetic especially as regards the exteriors of an almost completely submerged Miami.

Conclusions – Fragments from the past, the review

Lisa Joy starts from two potentially winning ideas full of possible developments: the technology that Nick uses in his work and the scenario of the metropolis devastated by climate change. Two inputs that adequately deepened could have given rise to an interesting story. Just as the reflection on the relationship between man and the past which instead remains on the surface would have deserved more space. Reminiscence quickly slips into the banal and, despite the obvious ambitions, the goal is missing. On the other hand, it is worth underlining how the film works from the technical side; there photography helps to create the right atmosphere and the music by Ramin Djawadi always support the narration in a timely and adequate manner.

Moving towards the conclusion of our review of Fragments from the past – Reminiscence, it will be clear that Lisa Joy’s directorial debut on the big screen is a partial disappointment. Despite the productive value and the equally remarkable ambitions, Reminiscence neither convinces nor strikes. Especially if one accepts the rather obvious invitation to let the memory of illustrious predecessors of the science fiction genre run wild. Fragments from the past would like to fit into the groove traced by Blade Runner, but to think of a real confrontation would be merciless. Or at least it would push you to take refuge in the past, with that attachment of which Nick Bannister speaks which at the same time comforts and causes nostalgia.