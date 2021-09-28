Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence: sci-fi with Hugh Jackman to watch in streaming

by HOT CORN STAFF – After the passage (fast, very fast) in the room, it finally arrives in streaming Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence directed by Lisa Joy – the creator of Westworld – with protagonists Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson And Thandie Newton. The film, which you can now find digitally on CHILI, tells of a near future in which Nicolas Bannister (Jackman) has a business that allows customers to relive the memories they want. His life changes when he meets Mae, a woman who consults him only to remember where he left the keys. A passionate love story is born. However, one day Mae disappears for no reason. Nick will do everything possible to find her, going back in time to find out what truth lies behind the woman he is madly in love with …

