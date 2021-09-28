News

Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence: sci-fi with Hugh Jackman to watch in streaming

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The cast of Fragments from the Past - Reminiscence
The cast of Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence

by HOT CORN STAFF – After the passage (fast, very fast) in the room, it finally arrives in streaming Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence directed by Lisa Joy – the creator of Westworld – with protagonists Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson And Thandie Newton. The film, which you can now find digitally on CHILI, tells of a near future in which Nicolas Bannister (Jackman) has a business that allows customers to relive the memories they want. His life changes when he meets Mae, a woman who consults him only to remember where he left the keys. A passionate love story is born. However, one day Mae disappears for no reason. Nick will do everything possible to find her, going back in time to find out what truth lies behind the woman he is madly in love with …

Do you want to see Fragments from the Past? You can find it on CHILI

Find out more interviews, insights and reviews on HotCorn!

Here you can see the trailer of the film:

© All rights reserved

Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

519
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
440
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
339
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
338
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
337
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
325
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
325
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
319
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
212
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top