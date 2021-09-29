Fragments From the Past – Reminiscence, the first ten free minutes of the film

A new detective film is now available on many streaming platforms. Let’s find out all the details of Fragments From the Past – Reminiscence, the action thriller by Warner Bros. Pictures with Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson And Thandiwe Newton.

Fragments From the Past – Reminiscence, the plot

The film takes the viewer to experience the story of the protagonist Nick Bannister, a highly skilled private investigator. Nick Bannister is able to access people’s memories, a dark world that can hold many surprises. Currently available on the main video streaming platforms, the first 10 minutes of the film are visible online for free. An excellent way to make a first contact with this production and find out more details.

We share with you the official synopsis of the film: “Nick Bannister (Jackman), is a private mind detective who manages to delve into the dark and fascinating world of his clients’ past, helping them access lost memories. Living on the edge of Miami’s sunken coast, his life changes forever when he meets a new client, Mae (Ferguson), who contacts him with a simple matter: the loss of an item. But soon it all turns into a dangerous obsession. As Bannister struggles to investigate Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and ultimately will have to answer the question: how far can one go to keep the people we love close?“.

The production and the cast

Fragments From the Past – Reminiscence enjoys an exceptional cast. We find the Oscar nominee at work Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson And Thandiwe Newton. They continue the list Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan And Nico Parker.

At the direction we find Lisa Joy. The production is by Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca And Aaron Ryder while executive producers are Athena Wickham, Elishia Holmes And Scott Lumpkin.

Where to see the film

Fragments From the Past – Reminiscence is already available for purchase and rental on many video streaming platforms. You can find it on Apple Tv app, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Google Play, TIMVISION, Chili, Rakuten TV, Microsoft Film & TV and for rent on Sky Primafila and Mediaset Infinity.

