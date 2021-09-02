Fragments from the past – Reminiscence (Video Review of the film with Hugh Jackman)

Here you can find the video review of Fragments from the past – Reminiscence, the thriller written and directed by Lisa Joy.

Some more information about Fragments from the past – Reminiscence

Reminiscence is an American science fiction thriller film released on August 11, 2021. Written and directed by Lisa Joy, making her directorial debut. The film boasts an international cast with Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira and Daniel Wu. Following is a man who uses a machine that can see people’s memories to try to find their missing love. Reminiscence was released by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film received mixed reviews from critics, who praised its narrative ambition but compared it unfavorably with similarly themed works like Westworld. It grossed $ 10 million against and, sadly, boasts the worst debut of all time for a film screened in over 3,000 theaters.

What is the plot of Fragments from the past – Reminiscence about?

In the near future, climate change has caused the seas to rise and Miami to flood. Extreme daytime temperatures forced most of the population to live at night. Nick Bannister and his veteran friend and colleague Emily “Watts” Sanders run a business that allows people to relive specific memories. Watts manages the equipment while Nick provides psychological tips to help customers find the memories. One day, a passing customer, Mae, arrives, asking for help in finding her missing keys. Nick is immediately drawn to her and, the next night, visits the club where she works as a waitress and singer. Mae wins him over by singing her favorite song. Nick and Mae start a relationship, much to the chagrin of Watts, who distrusts her. Nick later wakes up in his company’s sensory deprivation tank, revealing that he repeatedly relived his relationship with Mae, a dangerous practice that could trap him forever in his memory. Mae disappeared without saying a word months ago, and Nick has been looking for her ever since. To find out if we liked the film or not, watch the video review and read the summary in our magazine.

