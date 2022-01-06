«Fragments in the next 24 hours» – Corriere.it

from Carlotta Lombardo

The carrier, which can carry loads of up to 24 tons, has had an accident at high altitude. The expert: The possibility that it could hit someone or harm someone is remote but it exists. The Chinese precedent

On December 27, Russia launched the Angara-A5 rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk Region. A carrier rocket, capable of carrying loads of up to 24 tons into orbit, which has lost control and may have parts destined to precipitate into the Earth’s atmosphere in the next 24 hours. what the experts of the European Space Agency (ESA) said. Surely within the next 24 hours he will arrive here, but where no one can say, because in the next few hours he will make several revolutions around the globe, he explained to the Cnn Holger Krag, head of ESA’s debris department.

The rocket has lost control The launch was used to test a higher stage of the rocket, a new generation stadium called Persei, but the attempt did not go as planned. Once in orbit, Angara-A5 lost control and headed back to Earth. Us Space Command – which had followed the rocket on its reentry – said the rocket re-entered Earth’s atmosphere above the South Pacific Ocean but could not determine exactly where the debris landed. Most space debris burns upon re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere and poses an extremely minimal risk to humans, as larger parts may cause damage if they land in inhabited regions. The launch of Angara-A5 is the second launch for this type of new generation rocket; others are planned for the summer.

A possible risk According to Krag, however, the Russian rocket is currently traveling at 7.5 km per second, and the potential belt for debris falls is about 63 degrees north and south of the equator. While the likelihood of fragments hitting someone or damaging something is extremely remote, the risk exists and we cannot ignore ithe adds. Last May, NASA criticized China for lacking standards of accountability when a large fragment of the Long March 5B rocket crashed into the Indian Ocean. Krag, however, believes that the fragments of the Russian vector that could hit the Earth, after the rest of the mass burned in friction with the upper atmosphere, are smaller than those of the Chinese rocket.

The tradition of rockets named Tanja In the north of Russia, in the Arkhangelsk region, is the Plesetsk cosmodrome (180 km south of the capital). It was built in 1957 and remains the only operational cosmodrome in Europe. For the most part, small spacecraft (e.g. meteorological satellites) are launched from Plesetsk, and missile systems are tested here. In total, more than 1,600 launches of carrier rockets have been carried out since the Soviet era and 13 missile systems have been tested. The employees of the cosmodrome have an interesting tradition: before launching a rocket, they write on it the name Tanja which, according to legend, was the name of the girl of one of the Soviet soldiers in the first launches.

The China program Meanwhile, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation China reports that China will complete construction of its own space station in 2022. The Asian country will carry out more than 40 space launches this year, including more manned space flights, the agency said in a recent conference on projects for 2022. The program plans to launch two freighters, two Shenzhou spaceships and two laboratory modules of the future Chinese space station by the end of the year. Other space station-related missions include in-orbit encounters and docking, extravehicular activities, and reentry of spacecraft. Also, in 2022 the Long March-6A rocket will make its maiden flight.