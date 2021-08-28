Fragments of the past Reminiscence and the new career of Hugh Jackman

Hero or superhero in the past, Hugh Jackman discovered decadent and noir figures and in the cavalca: in the film directed by Lisa Joy he does it well

What if we were the ones to haunt the past instead of the past to haunt us? What if it were us, recalling it, remembering it, chasing it and failing to leave it behind to haunt the past? Who could ask if not Lisa Joy, wife of Jonathan Nolan that he created with him Westworld, and who, like him, is passionate about all matters concerning time? And if you ask it in Fragments from the past – Reminiscence, in cinemas from today 26 August, his first film as a director, all neo noir, investigations, mysteries and fatal women in a science fiction scenario. All focused on finding something in the past and in people’s memories through a particular technology.

The point of noir stories when they become science fiction is to understand the boundary between what we know and what is artificial, to investigate what cannot be seen. AND Blade Runner and his questions in an increasingly desperate investigation, but it is also Strange Days and his memories sold as drugs or even the classic Chinatown and its past that should not be brought to light. This time there is Hugh Jackman with a shirt, a futuristic trench coat and a loose tie, who runs a workshop where you can relive your memories in which a ‘cursed woman’, a nightclub singer, enters. Maybe it’s the present, maybe it’s the past remembered by him, we’ll understand after a while (who has seen Westworld will not be surprised at this construction).

We are in a future where rising waters have transformed Miami, only partially submerged thanks to the construction of dams, during the day it is too hot and you live at night, in the dark, behind the Venetian blinds. However it seems to be in the past (this too as Blade Runner), in the 1940s when film noir flourished and set their stories of lost men behind intelligent and attractive women. In this case the woman is Rebecca Ferguson, arrived to remember where she put an earring, but in reality prey to a series of intrigues, discovered which the protagonist can no longer leave her and, when she disappears, he begins to massacre his memories to understand how and where to find her. There really is a little bit of everything in Reminiscence, especially the fact that Hugh Jackman, after Logan, he understood well that his is the perfect body for modern noir, that is of decadence with feeling, and that in that he can find a thriving career.

Jackman has always played the powerful man, the superhero or the handsome who conquers, instead the noir is based on an asymmetrical relationship, they are stories of men who end up in a spiral of destructive events after losing their minds for attractive female bodies, women with great sexual power, aware and brash, always with exposed skin and one step away from nudity, continuous promise of enjoyment but with a head capable of manipulating, disrupting, planning, implementing and executing. Rebecca Ferguson in this she is perfect, a great actress also capable of using the body as a weapon.

Of course, Reminiscence he is a little too in love with his future setting, he enjoys it even if this is always and only a setting (it does not change the story and it does not characterize it, the film could take place elsewhere without the need to change anything). It is also longer than necessary and doesn’t have much to add to the other films it refers to, but it’s also impossible to deny that it knows its stuff. As in Defect of form from Paul Thomas Anderson (another neo noir although not science fiction) all the charm lies in the fact that memory is a black hole, memories are ambiguous and the more you investigate the more you discover giant intrigues, political and human intrigues, with respect to which the protagonist becomes a little pawn looking for a love.

If there is however anything personal about that Reminiscence manages to leave is that cue to haunt the past. Investigating the memory is an obsession, doing it through the technology in the film is pure perversion, exaggeration and violence against oneself. Lisa Joy, which always in Westworld he had well told the obsessions of technology, he is very clear that if the technological tools are an extension and an enhancement of some characteristics of our body (the telephone of the voice and hearing, the car of the legs, the internet of the brain, etc.) this empowerment easily leads to obsession. And in this, with all due respect and due distinction, Reminiscence it almost seems to continue the speech of Philip Dick, the one for which the nightmare of the future is that the ubiquity of technology prevents us from understanding what is true and what is not, condemning us to investigate it, ask it and search for it endlessly.