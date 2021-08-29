Fragments of the past review and plot of the film

Rethinking the past and what it used to be is a trend (not least for the truth) of contemporary science fiction cinema that seeks to steal the mystery of life in the human mind, the one and only entity capable of giving consistency to things, even to memory. In reality, if there were no observing mind, perhaps the World would not exist and with it the memories. The director and screenwriter Lisa Joy in the movie ‘Fragments of the past ‘ does grab human reminiscences to a tank equipped with brain sensors that project images of the past on a screen.

Water is like an amniotic fluid that envelops people, gently bringing them back to relive the salient moments of their past. The Charon on duty, who ferries souls from the present to the past and vice versa, is the war veteran Nicolas Bannister (Hugh Jackman) who is also the voiceover of the film. One day, while Nick is chatting with his assistant Emily Watts (Thandie Newton), enter the ‘laboratory’ Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) asking to undergo the test.

A deep love story is born between Nick and Mae but at the most beautiful she disappears. The protagonist decides to enter the tub several times to search his mind for anecdotes that give him the opportunity to find his beloved who is perhaps not who he said he was.

Lisa Joy in ‘Fragments of the past – Reminiscence ‘ it combines multiple film genres, stylistically referring to noir with the presence of the femme fatale, played by Rebecca Ferguson, the voiceover, and the war veteran who moves like a detective in a ghost town.

We are in fact in the Miami of 2030, the waters have invaded the coast and the inhabitants live at night because during the day, due to global warming, the air is unbreathable. And even in this apocalyptic context there are those who have managed to get by very well not because of greater adaptive capacities but because they have economic resources. The rich here are called Barons and live in comfortable homes built beyond the dams, while the rest of the population has to live with the rising water.

‘Fragments of the past – Reminiscence’ it is a very cerebral sci-fi film that veers towards sentimental drama in the second half without ever managing to create a true empathy between the protagonists and the viewer. The film does not have the tenderness of works such as Bicentennial Man (1999) nor the magnetism of purer sentimental films that reflect on the role of memory and time in human life (The pages of our life, The memory of the heart, The lake house of the time, The curious case of Benjamin Button…)

All in all ‘Fragments of the past‘is a monumental feature film with a perfect scenography and some engaging sequences, which however does not have a soul of its own, so even the references to the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice seem in the end a stretch. Not bad but it could have been better, because the potential was there!

