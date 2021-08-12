«Framing Britney Spears» and the fury against Justin Timberlake

Since it was broadcast in the United States, Framing Britney Spears, the documentary made by the New York Times who retraced the lights and shadows of the singer’s life without neglecting the discussion around the movement #FreeBritney, that is, the movement that sees the pop star hostage to her father Jamie, her legal guardian and administrator of her estate, has aroused mixed feelings in the public. While some critics have focused on how much the documentary, directed by Samantha Stark and available on FX and Hulu, has been faithful to the meticulous reconstruction of the life of Britney, a girl from Louisiana who suddenly became an international superstar, others expressed concerns about how the media of the time indulged in inappropriate commentsthe linked, above all, to the sex life and the state of virginity of Spears.

Along with the obsession of the press – the episode of the paparazzo responsible for the shots that immortalized Britney during her period of crisis, after shaving her hair is also mentioned – and the testimony of the former assistant Felicia Culotta, there is also a love that came from afar: the one with Justin Timberlake, with whom Spears was engaged from 1998 to 2002. According to some fans it seems, in fact, that the breakup of the couple and the way timberlake would try to paint the former siano decisive states for britney’s nervous breakdown which, since then, has become for everyone the “bad”. “The way people treated her to be very high school, it was like she was the p*ttana of the school and he the quarterback,” wrote the critic of the Times Wesley Morris raising the question that Timberlake had used the story with Spears as a pretext for the music video of Cry Me a River, somehow shifting all the blame onto her.

Added to this is the radio interview in which Timberlake joked about his sexual relationship with Spears, but also the video of What Goes Around… Comes Around published 4 years after the breakup, at the time when Britney was facing her second divorce and sobriety. Framing Britney Spears it has reopened pandora’s box, then. And it also began to raise doubts about how the pop star has been treated throughout the course of her career, especially in light of the misogynistic attacks and intrusive questions of journalists at the time of the breakup with Timberlake. At that time, in fact, the singer publicly claimed to be still a virgin, although the ex has repeatedly suggested that this was not the case – to end up in the crosshairs is the journalist Diane Sawyer, guilty of having turned in an accusatory tone towards Britney as if she wanted to make her feel guilty. Among the rumors of betrayals – one spoke of a liaison between Britney and the dancer and choreographer Wade Robson and still others of Justin’s continuous escapades in the year before their breakup -, fans demand that the singer apologize and, above all, that their darling may return to the glories of the past by regaining her freedom.

