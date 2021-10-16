«Framing Britney Spears»: the new documentary on the #FreeBritney movement

20 curiosities about Britney Spears’ debut single Baby One More Time is the most successful hit in history, for a teen singer.

Alone, fragile, surrendered and a prisoner of her own home. This is the image of Britney Spears which is painted by supporters of the movement #FreeBritney, those who argue that since his father James became the guardian and steward of all his possessions, the pop star has withdrawn into herself and desperately tries to ask for help. The videos posted almost every day on his Instagram profile in which he dances in the living room with an absent gaze, according to some under the watchful control of James himself who would prevent his daughter from managing social media independently, are yet another cry for help that will be investigated in Framing Britney Spears, the new documentary in the series The New York Times Presents which will debut in the United States on FX and Hulu on February 5th.

At the center of the docu-investigation, the sixth edited on television by Times, will retrace the stormy history of Britney and the excesses to which she indulged in the 2000s to the point of questioning not only her mental faculties, but whether or not she is a good mother. In all of this, his father James “Jamie” Spears, who acquired her guardianship because Spears was deemed unable to make decisions on her own, he represents for some a savior and for others a jailer. The hashtag #FreeBritney continues to appear among the trend topics of Twitter for some years now, but the situation of the singer, who continues to live her life in a glass dome away from fans and those who love her, does not seem to improve.

Britney Spears story February 26, 2016: Britney during her show in Las Vegas Loading... Advertisements

When the court argued last year about allowing James to continue to oversee the financial affairs of her daughter and her estate, Britney had expressed her opposition outright, confirming the doubts expressed by the movement. #FreeBritney. The appeal, however, did not have the desired effect, as Jamie will manage his daughter’s estate for another month together with the company Bessemer Trust. A description of the documentary Framing Britney Spears which, at the moment, has not been purchased by any Italian network or platform, reads as follows: “People close to Britney Spears and her guardianship attorneys reevaluate her career as she fights with her father over who should control her life”. In a new teaser, the emphasis continues to be on Britney’s difficult relationship with her father and on the actual doubts around her mental health, responsible for the cancellation of the last residency in Las Vegas in 2019.

READ ALSO

Britney Spears against her father Jamie: “She is ready to take back control of her life”

READ ALSO

Britney Spears still sings. The single “Swimming in the stars” is out