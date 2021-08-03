News

‘Framing Britney Spears’ where to see her in Italy from March 1st : Revenews

‘Framing Britney Spears’ finally arrives in Italy, on Discovery+. The appointment is for March 1 on the platform.

'Framing Britney Spears' arrives in Italy on Discovery+ on March 1st

Framing Britney Spears, the docu-inquiry of the series The New York Times Presents curated at the television level by the Times, arrives on Discovery+. The documentary traces Britney’s stormy history, from her incredible rise to her unseemly decline. She analyzes her problems with addictions and the excesses to which she indulged in the 2000s, which is why her mental faculties have been questioned. And she was considered incapable of making decisions on her own and her guardianship was entrusted to her father, James Jamie Spears.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears breaks the silence: “Every person has their own story”

Prisoner of herself, of her home Britney lives in a glass bell far from her fans and the rest of the world. This is the image of Britney Spears that is painted by supporters of the movement #FreeBritney. Those who argue that, since her father James became the guardian and administrator of all his assets, the pop star has closed in on herself and desperately tries to ask for help.

Framing Britney Spears investigates the truth of this situation that is still controversial: the court continues to keep James Spears as the singer’s legal guardian in all respect despite the clear opposition of Britney. There are still many obscure points to be clarified, unresolved issues, controversies and protests that the Times has decided to bring to light with this investigation.

The documentary will be available from March 1st exclusively on Discovery +.


